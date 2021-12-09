Share
Accused Pedophile Josh Duggar's Verdict Finally Revealed

 By Grant Atkinson  December 9, 2021
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been found guilty on two counts relating to child pornography.

According to TMZ, a jury found Duggar guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Some of the images reportedly “included minors below the age of 12,” prosecutors said.

The trial lasted six days, and closing arguments ended on Wednesday, KNWA-TV reported. By Thursday morning, the jury had reached the guilty verdict on both counts.

Duggar came to prominence through the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting.” TLC canceled the show in 2015 after Duggar was accused of molesting five women, four of whom were his sisters.

On April 29, Duggar was arrested for suspected possession of child pornography. He was released on bail on May 6, but E! reported he was unable to live in the same place as his six children.

The terms of his release also prohibited him from accessing the internet and required him to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

In the six years since “19 Kids and Counting” was canceled, Duggar has been unable to avoid controversy. In addition to accusations of sexual abuse and convictions on child pornography, Duggar was forced to issue a public apology for cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” he said in a 2015 statement, according to KNWA. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife.

“I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

Is this verdict deserved?

The child pornography charges for which Duggar was found guilty included disturbingly graphic images, E! reported.

In a May hearing, a federal agent said one of the files depicted the sexual abuse of children ranging from 18 months to 12 years old. The agent said the pictures were “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Judge Timothy Brooks said Duggar’s sentencing will occur in approximately four months, KNWA reported. He faces as many as 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

