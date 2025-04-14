Accused Teen Murderer Who Targeted Trump Loved Hitler, Possessed Satanic Neo-Nazi Materials: Court Doc

For years, the establishment has both slandered and endangered President Donald Trump by likening him to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Of course, sane people have always recognized that narrative as not only dishonest but an outright inversion of the truth.

Now, the establishment and its media lapdogs will have to explain a horrifying new element to that deranged narrative.

According to an application for a search warrant filed with the U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Mar. 18, 17-year-old Nikita Casap of Waukesha, Wisconsin, charged with murdering his mother and stepfather in February, left a detailed digital record of harboring Satanist and neo-Nazi sympathies while plotting to assassinate Trump.

The application included a sworn affidavit from FBI Special Agent Justin Mosiman of Milwaukee’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Under “Probable Cause,” Mosiman began by describing the discovery of the alleged murder victims’ bodies. Authorities concluded that Casap’s mother, Tatiana, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, had been killed on Feb. 11.

Then, after Casap’s arrest, a search of his cell phone revealed references to “The Order of Nine Angles.”

According to BBC, that sinister group “lionises the Nazi era and dates its calendar from the birth of Adolf Hitler.” It also aims at “a new imperial civilization based [on] a cruel mixture of Social Darwinism, Satanism, and Fascism.”

Mosiman also described various social media conversations and comments that showcased Casap’s deranged ideology.

For instance, a three-page manifesto, apparently created on Feb. 28, called for Trump’s assassination so as to collapse civilization and thereby “save the white race” from Jewish domination.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious,” Casap allegedly wrote. “By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do.”

Coincidentally or otherwise, Casap also allegedly wrote to like-minded correspondents about blaming Russia and fleeing to Ukraine.

According to WDJT-TV in Milwaukee, Casap faces nine felony charges, with an arraignment scheduled for May 7.

Wisconsin 17-year-old Nikita Casap murdered his parents to fund a plot to kill President Trump and spark a revolution to “save the White race.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/owK39yiIMf — AF Post (@AFpost) April 13, 2025

Of course, one’s initial reaction to a story like this involves a mixture of grief, horror, and outrage.

After all, two people died, apparently for no better reason than so the alleged killer could finance his assassination plot. The suspect had in his possession wallets and cell phones belonging to his mother and stepfather when authorities took the teenager into custody.

Moreover, the Satanism element adds something even darker, albeit unsurprising.

In recent years, Satanists have made inroads into schools and public buildings. And they have always done so in the service of leftist objectives, such as undermining Christianity and promoting abortion.

It makes sense, therefore, that Satanists would target Trump, in many ways the symbol of an ongoing Christian revival.

Finally — and here the outrage reaches its apex — the establishment media has relentlessly slandered Trump and his supporters as “Nazis.”

In fact, former Vice President Kamala Harris amplified the “Trump-as-Hitler” narrative near the end of her failed 2024 presidential bid.

Asking Harris and her establishment media allies to account for yet another would-be Trump assassin’s alleged connection to Ukraine would carry take this story down rabbit holes that the evidence, at least so far, might not justify.

Nonetheless, the Trump haters still must explain why neo-Nazis allegedly wanted to kill the president. Has he not served as their inspiration? Did the media not tell us that over and over for the last decade?

In other words, did the media lie? Perish the thought.

