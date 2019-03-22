SECTIONS
Crime WJ Wire World News
Print

Accused Utrecht Shooter Admits Guilt, Faces Terror-Related Charges

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 22, 2019 at 1:52pm
Modified March 23, 2019 at 12:23pm
Print

Dutch officials said a suspected gunman admitted to killing three people in the Utrecht, Netherlands shooting that happened Monday.

Gokmen Tanis, 37, reportedly admitted to three terrorism-related charges, BBC reported Friday.

A 19-year-old woman and two men, 28 and 49-years-old, were killed. The suspected gunman also wounded five other people, according to BBC.

Authorities are still investigating whether Tanis was motivated by terrorism or personal issues along with radicalized ideas, BBC reported.

Police considered Tanis, who was born in Turkey, may have had a terrorist motive after finding a letter in his getaway vehicle.

TRENDING: Diamond & Silk: Ocasio-Cortez’s Quick Fall from Grace Is Everyone’s Fault But Her Own

Officials evacuated all mosques in Utrecht and security was temporarily increased at mosques around the country, The New York Times reported.

It is unclear whether evacuations were due to a specific threat or were done to be cautious after the deadly mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday.

Zabit Elmaci, who used to work with Tanis, claimed he was “always in trouble,” according to The Times.

A judge extended Tanis’s detention for two more weeks Friday, BBC reported. The investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first terror-related incident the Netherlands has faced in recent time.

Seven men were arrested for conspiring to commit a major terrorist attack in the country and an Afghan man stabbed two Americans in a railway station in September 2018.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

RELATED: Former CIA Officer Pushes for Terrorist Registry

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Matt Gaetz Preparing ‘Green Real Deal’ To Counter Ocasio-Cortez
Flint, Michigan Gives Mayor Raise, Now Makes Seven Times City’s Average Income
Brennan Predicted Mueller Indictments Just Two Weeks Ago, Proven Completely Wrong
SPLC President Richard Cohen Resigns Days After Co-Founder Was Fired over Conduct Issues
Onlookers Do Nothing as Elderly Woman Is Ruthlessly Kicked on NYC Subway
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×