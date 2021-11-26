Share
Commentary

Accused Waukesha Killer's Hatred Revealed in Sick Posts, Urged Others to 'Knock Out' White People

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  November 26, 2021 at 2:13pm
It turns out that mass murder suspect Darrell Brooks, who allegedly drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens more, hates white people.

The career criminal’s rap sheet is 44 pages long.

Brooks is an aspiring rapper who goes by the stage name “MathBoi Fly,” according to the Daily Mail. This week, the outlet published screen shots of posts from his now-deleted Facebook account.

Most were written in June 2020 in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Brooks actively encouraged violence against white people.

On June 9, 2020, Brooke reportedly wrote, “LEARNED ND TAUGHT BEHAVIOR!! so when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it…the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD.”

The same day, Brooks shared a post from ESPN about “white privilege.”

On June 3, 2020, he shared a post about a white cop trying to “get violent” with protesters.

In 2015, Brooks posted a meme about Adolf Hitler and the “real Jews.”

In the meme, Hitler discusses America’s plan to move “false white Jews into a state of Israel.” He is angry because he believes “negroes” are “the true Hebrews.”

Brooks’ rap music includes the lyrics “f*** the pigs” and “f*** Donald Trump.”

It also mentions serial killer John Wayne Gacey and hiding bodies, according to the Mail.

In addition to the Mail, only Fox News and the New York Post had reported on Brooks’ Facebook posts as of Thursday morning. The establishment media has remained otherwise silent.

Is it because Brooks is a black man who hates white people? A black man who allegedly drove through traffic barriers to mow down dozens of people? A black man who was accused of running over a woman in a gas station parking lot but was let out of jail on $1,000 bail less than a week before the parade massacre?

This tragedy was made possible by a progressive district attorney who has boasted about his opposition to cash bail, a position that is becoming the centerpiece of Democrats’ plans for justice system reform.

Establishment media outlets are silent because they believe white people are the problem. They support no-bail measures and the politicians who enact them. And that makes them complicit in the Waukesha massacre.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Conversation

