SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

ACLU Breaks Policy To Come Out Against Kavanaugh

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty ImagesBrett Kavanaugh (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 12:08pm
Print

The American Civil Liberties Union chose to interject itself in the controversy surrounding the unproven allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

“The ACLU opposes the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” a statement from the group read.

“There are credible allegations that Judge Kavanaugh has engaged in serious misconduct that have not been adequately investigated by the Senate. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s credible testimony, subsequent allegations of sexual misconduct, the inadequate investigation, and Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony at the hearing lead us to doubt Judge Kavanaugh’s fitness to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”

The ACLU said in its statement that it acted because of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony during Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. She claimed Kavanaugh drunkenly climbed on top of her and tried to remove her clothes while they were at a party in high school. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the incident ever took place, and the witnesses Ford says were there say they have no recollection of the alleged incident or party.

The activist group said that while taking a stand on judicial or political candidates is against its policy, it’s making an exception in this case.

TRENDING: Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

“This is not a decision taken lightly. We cannot remain silent under these extraordinary circumstances about a lifetime appointment to the highest court of the land. The standard for such an appointment should be high, and the burden is on the nominee. That burden is not met as long as there are unresolved questions regarding the credible allegations of sexual assault,” the statement read.

“As a nonpartisan organization, the ACLU does not oppose Judge Kavanaugh based on predictions about how he would vote as a Justice. We oppose him in light of the credible allegations of sexual assault against him,” said Susan Herman, president of the ACLU.

Although the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to move Kavanaugh’s appointment to the full Senate, it also delayed any action for at least a week by calling for the FBI to investigate the claims against Kavanaugh, while capping the FBI’s timetable at one week.

Do you think the ACLU should stay out of this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

President Donald Trump on Friday set in motion the legal steps to begin the probe.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the delay is a speed bump that will soon be passed.

“It can be done quickly and then we will be able to move forward to an up-or-down vote in the Senate next week,” the South Carolina Republican said, according to Fox News. “I’ve never felt better about the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh than I do right now.”

However, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for a woman who claims Kavanaugh was involved in gang raping at high school parties, has vowed that Republicans will rue the day they supported Kavanaugh.

RELATED: ACLU Steps In After Cuomo’s Anti-NRA ‘Blacklisting Campaign’ Goes Too Far

Avenatti tweeted Saturday that the FBI will prove his client’s claims were true.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks Thursday during a hearing on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Erin Schaff / Pool / Getty Image

Sen. Feinstein Does ‘Fact Check’ on Judiciary Committee. It Doesn’t Go Well

Peter Hasson

Win McNamee / Getty ImagesKavanaugh hearing

Democrats’ Next Phase in Kavanaugh Onslaught Revealed

Molly Prince

Senate Judiciary Committee member Ted Cruz of Texas questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Dismantles the Case Against Kavanaugh Piece by Piece

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Savannah Pointer

Former Sen. Brian JoyceHope Teresa Garcia / Twitter screen shot

Democrat Awaiting Corruption Trial Found Dead at 56

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.