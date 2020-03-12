SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Acosta Blasted for Hypocrisy After Criticizing Trump for Coronavirus 'Xenophobia'

×
By Joe Saunders
Published March 12, 2020 at 10:08am
Print

Hypocrisy is rarely so blatant – even on CNN.

In the moments immediately following President Donald Trump’s address from the Oval Office about the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, CNN trotted out its chief White House correspondent to claim Trump’s words were “smacking of xenophobia” when he described the virus as stemming from a foreign source.

But it was only two months ago that Acosta himself used the phrase “Wuhan virus” in a tweet describing the impact of the virus on China’s plans to celebrate the lunar new year – and social media users didn’t let him forget it.

The issue arose late Wednesday after an on-air conversation between Acosta and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

From a major speech by an American president about a virus the World Health Organization has now classified as a pandemic, Acosta decided one of the major takeaways was a minor word choice.

TRENDING: Dem Adviser Threatens 'Scorched-Earth' Attack on Trump Family if GOP Brings Up Hunter Biden

Check it out here:

“The president referred to the coronavirus as a ‘foreign virus,’” Acosta told Cuomo. “That I think was interesting because, I was talking to sources earlier this evening, one of the points that the president wanted to make tonight, wanted to get across to Americans, is that this virus did not start here, but that they’re dealing it.’

Are outlets like CNN using the coronavirus to attack President Trump?

“Now, why the president would go as far to describe it as a foreign virus, that is something we’ll also be asking questions about.”

Let’s save CNN the trouble of asking the question. The president went so far “to describe it as a foreign virus” because Trump is the president of the United States of America who was talking to Americans about a virus that originated in China. And because Americans are Americans, China is by definition “foreign.”

For the record, the paragraph where Trump used the word wasn’t even close to inflammatory.

From CNN’s own annotated transcript, it read:

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history. I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus. “

RELATED: Veteran Limbaugh Producer Bo Snerdley Silences Acosta After Attack on Cancer-Stricken Rush

For CNN talking heads, whose jobs might depend on finding any angle of attack on any story, Acosta’s biased brand of hyperventilation might seem normal — puzzling as it might be to sane individuals.

But the particular irony here is an Acosta tweet from Jan. 23, where he used a much more specific branding for the virus — not some general “foreign” adjective, but a word that described the virus by its geographical point of origin: The very Chinese city of Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei Province.


And social media users who caught Acosta’s act on Wednesday were quick to bring that tweet to the surface again to remind Acosta of it.

Now, no one who watches CNN with a functioning brain expects anything but bias from Jeff Zucker’s network, and coronavirus coverage is no exception. (CNN host Don Lemon’s meltdown over Trump’s speech Wednesday night was proof enough that nothing like fairness is ever going to be employed when a story involves Donald Trump.)

But not even on CNN are an on-air personality’s statements generally so blatantly at odds with the not-so-distant past.

For Acosta in January, describing the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” wasn’t racist, or xenophobic, or anything other than an available shorthand for describing the outbreak.

For Trump on Wednesday, describing the coronavirus as “foreign” was nothing more than a statement of fact — albeit one with the possible purpose of reassuring Americans that their country wasn’t the source of an illness that’s causing panic around the globe.

But for Acosta, Trump’s words are “going to come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.”

That might even be true — Trump Derangement Syndrome has shown crazier symptoms since the president took the oath of office — but that doesn’t excuse Acosta’s willingness to treat that suspicion like it has any basis in reality.

Then again, as the saying goes, “this is CNN.” And rarely has hypocrisy ever been so blatant.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Trump Fires Back Brilliant Response to EU Complaints About Travel Ban: 'When They Raise Taxes on Us, They Don’t Consult Us'
Acosta Blasted for Hypocrisy After Criticizing Trump for Coronavirus 'Xenophobia'
When Don Lemon Loses It Over Trump's Coronavirus Speech, John Kashich Has To Set Him Straight
Eric Trump Puts the Spotlight on Trump's Huge Primary Turnout - 'Never Seen Numbers Like This'
Democrats Trying To Put Biden in 'Bubble Wrap,' Ex-WH Press Secretary Says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×