Acosta Intercepts Ivanka, Watch Him Get Blown Off and Left in the Dust

Well-known CNN personality Jim Acosta tried to intercept Ivanka Trump this week, but was expertly boxed out as her security detail left the reporter in the dust.

The network’s chief White House correspondent confronted the first daughter Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.

Ivanka Trump and her father, President Donald Trump, were in the European nation for the World Economic Forum.

But instead of asking about the state of the world’s finances, it seems Acosta had a different agenda.

The CNN reporter hounded the first daughter and senior White House adviser as she descended a set of stairs, asking her about her father’s impeachment troubles.

In what was likely a devastating blow to Acosta’s ego, it didn’t appear as though he was even acknowledged.

As she continued through the venue, Acosta kept trying.

While he was attempting in vain to get an answer out of Trump, a member of her security detail expertly positioned himself between the two.

Eventually, Acosta appeared to be too far behind Trump to continue his antics.

Watch the video of Acosta being expertly brushed aside below:

It seems Ivanka Trump wasn’t in Switzerland to answer CNN’s impeachment questions.

“Headed to Davos to call on the world’s largest employers to sign our [Pledge to America’s Workers],” she tweeted Monday, “and join us in unleashing the potential of our people and accelerating the historic wave of opportunity, wage growth and job creation in the United States.”

Headed to Davos to call on the world’s largest employers to sign our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and join us in unleashing the potential of our people and accelerating the historic wave of opportunity, wage growth and job creation in the United States. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 20, 2020

“Ivanka Trump declines to comment to [CNN] on her father’s impeachment trial as it gets underway,” Acosta wrote on his own Twitter account after the humbling encounter.

Acosta, of course, has clashed with President Trump on numerous occasions.

Aocsta’s behavior in these displays has sparked accusations of showboating on the part of the CNN reporter.

This sort of rude and interrupting behavior even cost Acosta his White House media pass in 2018.

After CNN filed suit, the White House reinstated his pass with a set of hard rules the reporter was to follow.

Unfortunately for Acosta, he wasn’t even able to get Ivanka Trump to acknowledge him.

With at least another year likely remaining in President Trump’s term, this won’t be the last chance for Acosta to hound the presidential family.

