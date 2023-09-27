When accusations without evidence become the norm for progressives seeking power, the sentiment inevitably bleeds into the leftist population at large and the attempt to sacrifice truth on the altar of human vanity can appear as if it has succeeded. The pursuit of truth is the foundation of Judeo-Christian civilization. Because of this, in the end, truth will prevail — always.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is fighting on the side of truth. After being acquitted on impeachment charges alleging he did favors for an Austin real estate developer, Paxton is back on the job, according to The Daily Wire.

John Solomon founder of Just the News, in an interview with Paxton, said the accusers at Paxton’s impeachment trial had very little evidence to back their case and the entire affair amounted to “accusations without evidence.”

Now that he’s got the impeachment circus behind him, Paxton‘s got a few accusations of his own and plenty of evidence to back them up, namely Colony Ridge, “a massive housing development north of Houston that’s become a hub for illegal immigrants thanks to financing methods that circumvent any need for proof-of-citizenship documents,” according to The Daily Wire.

Paxton, in an interview with radio host Micheal Berry, said that right now there’s no clear path to resolving the issue, but his office is looking into it and may need the legislature to step in, according to the Wire.

“The legislature could address this and should address this,” Paxton said. “Because right now, we don’t have a real clear path to being able to stop it, even though it’s completely insane that they can set up these villages with illegal immigrants.”

“We can maybe affect the financing or the financial aspect of it to some degree but I don’t think right now the legislature has given me the authority to do anything about it,” Paxton added. “So we’re looking at whether we have some authority to do something with deceptive trade practices.”

Paxton is right — combined with what Texas Monthly called an impeachment “circus” and the insanity of a massive housing development for illegal immigrants — his office needs the authority to act and they need it fast. Paxton knows how urgent the situation is and he’s not wasting any time. If there’s a way to stop Colony Ridge and to prevent other illegal alien colonies from forming, he aims to find it.

What Paxton’s up against, however, is bigger than the Texas Legislature. In his interview with John Solomon, Paxton said the impeachment was an attempted “coup.” He also said that one of the architects of the coup was none other than the old establishment George W. Bush’s political “Architect,” Karl Rove. Paxton said Rove “had his fingers all over this” and he’s in deep with the Bush family.

Paxton is up against an establishment that uses political affiliation as a mask to disguise the uni-party desire for rule by a very few over the many. Rove is still a powerful member of the Republican establishment — especially in Texas. Like the Biden administration, Rove doesn’t care for men like Paxton who would stand in the way of transforming the country into something of their own making — the Constitution be damned.

Concerning border security, Colony Ridge is one problem among an avalanche of illegal immigration woes. “It’s hard to believe what they’re [Biden administration] doing to this country,” Paxton told Solomon. According to Paxton, federal agents are cutting down razor wire used to deter illegal immigrants so they can get into the country.

“They’re supposed to be helping us, not the cartels,” Paxton said. The Biden administration “is partners with the cartels in Mexico.”

If that’s the case, there is a biblical “darkness over all the land” (Matt: 27:45) and we’re waiting for an earthquake to follow.

Sometimes enemies of the Constitution seem to have won the day. The U.S.-Mexico border is a disaster and the country is being invaded by illegal aliens who are allowed to cross the border and set up colonies.

Establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle work to circumvent the Constitution to consolidate power and protect their own interests while exploiting ours. They’re powerful and have won too many battles that have caused a great deal of damage to the country over the years, maybe none so great as the Biden administration.

But they haven’t won the war.

Blinded by vanity and power, the enemies of the Constitution no longer are incapable of discerning truth — Americans don’t answer to a king or a polit bureau. We answer to a Constitution.

The oligarchs and Marxists may think they’ve won, but they underestimate the resolve of the people the Constitution was designed to protect and empower.

We the people — that’s the truth and it will prevail.

