Is it All an Act? Resurfaced Video of Jasmine Crockett Reveals Shocking Changes She Made to Her Accent

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is something of a rising star in the Democratic Party.

That’s a charitable way to put it.

Usually when she makes national headlines, it’s for some kind of shouting match she gets into with her colleagues or some racist rant against white people she makes on a cable show.

Crockett’s entire brand is much like that of New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, especially when the inaugural Squad member entered Congress back in 2019.

Crockett, 43, tries to lean heavily on social media and communicate in an authentic, down-to-earth manner with her progressive base.

Or so it seems.

Crockett is now making headlines yet again, but this time, it’s for her apparent lack of authenticity.

Back when she was running for the 30th Congressional District in Texas for the first time in 2022, she sat down for a rather unassuming interview with CBS Texas.

But a viral video of clips from that three-year-old conversation, mashed with new clips from the night of President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress Tuesday, appears to show two different Jasmine Crocketts. One spoke in a much more poised, sophisticated manner, and the other expressed herself in a much more colloquial manner.

The first 20 seconds showed Crockett three years ago, describing her political journey. But a clip from Tuesday was merged in, capturing these pearls of wisdom from the sophomore congresswoman complaining about Trump: “Listen. He up there, he’s spewing all kinds of nonsense and bulls***. Let me just be real, and we weren’t gonna sit for that s***. We wouldn’t.”

The video spliced together a few more moments from both the 2022 interview and the reaction to Trump’s speech, leaving the viewer wondering which Crockett is the real Crockett.

WARNING: The following video clips contain vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Unearthed video shows Jasmine Crockett talking with a much different accent than the one she has now in Congress. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/HzI16Gbjqg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 6, 2025



Collin Rugg, a citizen journalist who shared the clip, theorized that “this new brand,” meaning the less formal one, “is all an act,” since Crockett “went to an all-girls Catholic high school.”

Several people suggested that “she code switched to get the job,” meaning she spoke in a less stereotypically black way, “and now the real Jasmine is coming out” after her election.

In any case, the video of Crockett speaking in two different ways gained traction for a reason.

Americans deeply desire authenticity from their politicians.

It’s the reason Trump continues to defy political gravity. His superpower is that he just says what he wants, however he wants, and the American people cannot get enough.

It’s also why now-former Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism for playing on her own racial identity, including from Trump, throughout the campaign.

Americans are tired of their elites lying to them, and especially over the past decade, they have developed a keen nose for, in the words of Crockett, “nonsense and bulls***.”

Ironically, despite her apparent best efforts to the contrary, they’re picking up some pungent whiffs from Crockett.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.