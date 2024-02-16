Acting Deputy Chief of US Border Patrol Suspended for Alleged Misconduct: Report

Joel Martinez, acting deputy chief of U.S. Border Patrol, was suspended on Thursday amid allegations of misconduct, according to a report.

The Washington Post, which cited three Customs and Border Protection sources, reported that Martinez left the agency’s Washington headquarters immediately following the suspension.

He was not placed under arrest, it said, and no details about his alleged misconduct were made available.

CBP spokeswoman Erin Waters said in a statement to the Post that her agency does “not tolerate misconduct within our ranks.”

“When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations,” she said.

“Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases,” Waters concluded

Martinez has been acting deputy chief since last month, the Post reported.

According to a June post on the CBP website, he had worked for the agency for 31 years at that time.

Martinez began his career as a Border Patrol agent at the Laredo South Border Patrol Station in 1992.

Are you surprised by this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (80 Votes) No: 71% (199 Votes)

According to his LinkedIn page, he began his career in the role of senior Border Patrol agent.

He spent the next three decades working his way up into senior leadership positions.

“In May of 2019, he became the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo Sector, before later assuming the duties as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector,” CPB said in the June post.

Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from Ashford University, which is now called the University of Arizona Global Campus.

It was unknown whether his role would be filled by another individual within the agency during his suspension.

The misconduct allegation comes as CPB and its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, have come under fire for failing to secure the country’s border with Mexico amid a historic flood of illegal immigration under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.