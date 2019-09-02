SECTIONS
News
Print

Acting FEMA Director Debunks Democrats Saying Trump Has Raided Dorian Relief Funds: 'Plenty of Money'

A Highland Beach police officer sits in his vehicle to check id's of people in cars as he only allows residents to enter the Highland Beach area as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the Florida coast.Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesA Highland Beach police officer sits in his vehicle to check id's of people in cars as he only allows residents to enter the Highland Beach area as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the Florida coast.(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 2, 2019 at 11:07am
Print

Accusations from Democrats that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s budget is hamstrung in its ability to respond to Hurricane Dorian because of money used for issues on the southern border aren’t based in reality, according to FEMA’s acting director.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted a jab at President Donald Trump for shifting $155 million in FEMA funds to deal with the crisis at the southern border.

“Our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico and Florida are bracing for a hurricane. @realDonaldTrump, stop raiding disaster funds and work to ensure FEMA is ready to help these Americans,” the New York Democrat tweeted.

TRENDING: GOP Is Furious After California's Latest Scheme To Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fred also criticized the president in a tweet that same day.

“The President must be out of his mind if he thinks it’s a good idea to shift funds out of @FEMA for immigrant detention at the border while a potential Category 3 Hurricane #Dorian bears down on the United States,” she tweeted.

In a segment about the hurricane on “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace noted that in 2014 former President Barack Obama shifted $270 million from FEMA to deal with a migrant crisis.

Wallace then asked Pete Gaynor, the acting FEMA administrator, about criticism from Democrats that the transfer would hurt FEMA’s efforts.

“We have plenty of money and resources to deal with 2017 and ’18 disaster recoveries, and to include response in 2019, this season,” he said, according to Fox News.

FEMA’s overall fiscal 2018 budget was about $15.5 billion.

“You know, we live with risk every day, we assess risk. We assess that that $155 million is low risk and it’s not affecting our preparedness whatsoever for Dorian,” Gaynor continued.

RELATED: From ICE Raids to Sharks on the Highway: Fake News To Watch for with Hurricane Dorian

Wallace asked Gaynor how much the president was in contact with him about the storm.

“Daily, hourly,” Gaynor said. “If I’m not talking to his staff, we’re talking to him. We did a VTC to Camp David yesterday. We’re in his office, the Oval Office, a couple days ago. The vice president is involved. The entire staff is involved … He has his finger on the pulse.”

Gaynor also urged residents in the vast hurricane target area not to relax just because the storm has not hit yet.

“I know people are getting tired because this has been a long duration storm and it hasn’t even touched, you know, Florida or the East Coast. So, we want people to — you know, don’t dismiss this storm. We are not out of it. Life-threatening dangerous surge, water, wind, is coming your way. Take the time now to prepare you and your family,” he said.

Gaynor said the hurricane doesn’t necessarily need to come ashore to trigger a deadly storm surge that could flood low-lying coastal areas.

“Storm surge is one of the things that we worry about most. You know, the majority of — 90 percent of all weather-related deaths come from water, flooding surge. Fifty percent of those deaths are people in cars driving through flooded waters. So, you’ve got to take this storm seriously,” he said.

​A​cting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan also said the FEMA funding shift will not impact the response to Dorian, according to the New York Post.

“No money has been moved yet. We have to do a notification to Congress in advance. Any potential transfers will not impact our ability to respond to this storm or any other storms in the rest of the hurricane season,” he said.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a former governor of the state, said he was assured when the funding shift was proposed that Florida would not suffer.

“They’ve all convinced me that there’s plenty of money to take care of them,” he said, referring to hurricanes. “I was just down on the border two days ago, we still have issues at our border.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Newt Gingrich: It's Not 'Conceivable' Obama Was Unaware the FBI Was Spying on Trump Campaign
Ocasio-Cortez Helps Raise Money for Arrested Antifa-Associated Protesters
Acting FEMA Director Debunks Democrats Saying Trump Has Raided Dorian Relief Funds: 'Plenty of Money'
Man Reportedly Scams Woman with Alzheimer's, Driving Her to Bank To Pay Him for Work He Didn't Do
Video: After Israeli Wins Match in Judo World Championship, Egyptian Opponent Refuses To Shake His Hand
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×