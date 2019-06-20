SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Acting ICE Chief Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Demoralizing’ Concentration Camp Rhetoric

×
By Jack Davis
Published June 20, 2019 at 9:51am
Print

The acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday slammed Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for calling detention facilities for illegal immigrants “concentration camps.”

Ocasio-Cortez first used the label Monday and has since insisted she was correct to do so despite a firestorm of condemnation.

“The hardworking men and women of the Border Patrol and ICE are working every day to safeguard this country. And, what is this kind of rhetoric doing? It’s demoralizing them,” acting ICE Director Mark Morgan said Wednesday night during a broadcast of the Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle.”

Morgan, who served in the Obama administration, said he has personally seen agents try to make the children in detention facilities comfortable, Fox News reported.

“I was there 2014, 2016, and I’m here now. I’ve watched it, I’ve been there, as well,” he said, adding the agents often donate food and toys to children being detained after illegally crossing America’s Southern Border.

TRENDING: Border Patrol Agent Offers To Give Ocasio-Cortez a Personal Tour of Detention Facility After ‘Disgusting’ Holocaust Comparison

“I saw Border Patrol agents — they care for these kids as if they were their own, bringing in soccer balls to play soccer with them — and this kind of rhetoric, it is irresponsible, reckless, and it’s flat-out wrong,” he said.

Morgan said Congress needs to act, not talk if it wants to fix the border crisis.

“We want to get the kids out of those facilities because we are overcrowded and get them to better conditions. We’ve been asking for $4.5 million to make that happen. If Congress wants to fix this, pass that supplement,” he said.

Does this comparison offend you?

Ocasio-Cortez on Monday said the federal government is “running concentration camps on our southern border.”

“It’s completely inappropriate, it’s reckless, it’s irresponsible, it’s misinformed, and it’s flat out wrong,” Morgan said on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

“I encourage the check and balance, I encourage inspections. I feel very satisfied that if you go to these facilities, whether its a border patrol facility or an HHS facility or an ICE facility that there will be safe and adequate conditions to detain individuals,” Morgan said.

The Department of Health and Human Services also operates facilities for detained youth.

Ocasio-Cortez has resorted to a dictionary definition to prove she could not be wrong.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Fans Set Their Sights on MSNBC’s Chuck Todd

“For the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial.’ And that’s exactly what this administration is doing,” she said.

The battle has drawn different responses from Republicans and Democrats.

Jewish groups have deplored Ocasio-Cortez’s language.

“Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor,’” Yad Vashem, an Israeli museum dedicated to the Holocaust, tweeted.

“It is sad how many people in positions of influence and power — who decide policy for our country and who should know — are so ignorant of recent history. So maybe before AOC makes comparisons to elements of the Shoah (Holocaust) in the future, she should visit a concentration camp in Europe or at least the Auschwitz exhibit at the Museum of Jewish History in New York City,” Abe Foxman, director of the Center for the Study of Antisemitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, told Jewish Insider.

“Such ignorant comparisons trivialize the Holocaust and thereby undermine the lessons of history we must learn.”

“AOC should speak with Holocaust survivors and ex GIs who liberated them from the hell of Dachau. It’s an insult to the victims of the Shoah to make blatant false comparisons. Stop casting Trump as a latter-day Nazi scheming to build concentration camps,” Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said.

“AOC and all Congressmen from both parties have a moral obligation to fix the humanitarian disaster at the border. If they don’t, there will be more needless suffering and all of them, including AOC, will be responsible. Stop demeaning memory and start doing your damn job.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Peace Cross Memorial Advocates
Acting ICE Chief Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Demoralizing’ Concentration Camp Rhetoric
Drama Erupts at House Hearing on Reparations: The ‘New Jim Crow’
Democrats Rapidly Backtracking After Calling Border Situation a ‘Manufactured’ Crisis
Trump Fires Back at Democrats over Treatment of Hope Hicks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×