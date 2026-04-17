Acting ICE Director Leaving the Agency for the Private Sector

Todd Lyons, the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is stepping down, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday.

“Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities,” Mullin posted on X.

“He jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years. Thanks to his leadership, American communities are safer,” Mullin added.

Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities. He jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years. Thanks… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) April 17, 2026

“We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector. His last day is May 31, 2026.”

Lyons, who served with ICE for two decades, has said he wanted to spend more time with his family, according to CBS News.

A replacement was not immediately named.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called Lyons “a phenomenal patriot and dedicated leader who has been at the center of President Trump’s historic efforts to secure our homeland and reverse the Democrats’ sinister border invasion.”

White House border czar Tom Homan said Lyons “served selflessly.”

“I commend him for a distinguished law enforcement career and the countless contributions he has made to protect our country and advance its interests,” Homan said.

In his recent testimony before Congress, Lyons said it was “an honor and a privilege to lead the 30,215 dedicated men and women who have answered the call to serve our nation through enforcing our immigration and customs laws.”

“I am exceedingly proud of our workforce for their dedication to the agency and our mission. Despite routine villainization, ICE personnel are working around the clock to carry out President Trump’s commonsense agenda to make Americans safe again, restore order to our communities, and implement law-and-order policies,” he said.

“In the wake of an unprecedented number of illegal aliens released into our country under the prior administration, ICE continues to enhance its role and delegated responsibility to enforce longstanding U.S. immigration law duly enacted by Congress,” he remarked.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons: In FY 2025, Homeland Security conducted more than 4,800 arrests related to child exploitation and rescued nearly 1,500 child victims from ongoing sexual abuse. They’ve also dismantled more than 2,400 human smuggling operations. The 2027 budget will… pic.twitter.com/BpzjZNiKN1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2026

“However, this increased enforcement activity has been met with increased threats, assaults, and doxing incidents against ICE employees across the country. In FY 2025 alone, death threats against ICE personnel increased by more than 8,000 percent from FY 2024. Over the course of 2025, assaults increased more than 1,400 percent compared to 2024,” Lyons continued.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, ICE continues to implement and execute highly impactful programs that strengthen our national security, enhance public safety, and restore integrity to our immigration system,” he added.

“ICE exists to enforce America’s longstanding immigration and customs laws. The men and women of this agency are dedicated and hardworking, and they are unmatched in their devotion, patriotism, and professionalism.”

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