Active Shooter And Hostage Situation Reported At Nation’s Largest Veterans Home

By Joe Setyon
March 9, 2018 at 1:10pm

Authorities responded Friday to a hostage situation involving an active shooter at a veterans home in California, The Associated Press reported.

Access to the Veterans Home of California, located in Yountville, was closed by police following reports that there was a man with a gun on the grounds.

According to KRON, at least 30 shots were reported fired outside the home’s main dining area.

Moreover, Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman said the gunman was holding three people hostage.

Later, the Napa Valley Register reported that only two people were being held hostage.

“Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority,” the veterans home said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement. Further official information will be provided by law enforcement when it is confirmed,” the statement continued.

The incident was first reported at around 10:20 a.m. local time.

“A man, dressed in black and wearing body armor, was reportedly armed with an automatic weapon,” according to the Register.

Police said multiple rounds were fired at officers, but it’s unclear if there are any casualties.

Fox News noted that with 1,000 veterans from many different wars living in the home, it is considered to be the largest in the country.

The home dates back to 1884.

As the standoff between the gunman and police continued, residents and employees of the home were sheltering in place.

Moreover, a nearby golf course was cleared of all players as a precaution.

