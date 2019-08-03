Active Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Walmart, at Least 18 Injured, Multiple Fatalities: Report

Police responded Saturday to reports of at least one active shooter near a mall in El Paso, Texas.

According to KTSM, at least 18 people were hurt at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

According to Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, multiple people have been killed, CNN reported. At least one suspect has been taken into custody.

“An El Paso police officer at the scene said there were multiple fatalities in the attack, although the number was not confirmed,” the El Paso Times reported. “He said the number was not official, but he had been inside the store.”

A police source later told KTSM that at least 18 people had died.

A witness told KVIA that people were being escorted out of the mall with their hands in the air.

El Paso police said in a tweet they’d received reports of more than one shooter:

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Police provided additional updates via Twitter:

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Gateway West @ Hawkins, Police Activity, Right Lane At Cielo Vista Mall Closed, Minor Backup, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

“Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns,” CBS reported.

HAPPENING NOW: El Paso shooting witness describes scene outside Walmart https://t.co/4YDb7WiopY pic.twitter.com/MjeEPabowI — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019

Huge medical response to active shooter at Walmart Cielo Vista. @elpasotimes pic.twitter.com/9O4M9uDYdu — mark lambie (@LambieMark) August 3, 2019

“Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot,” the outlet added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details come out.

