SECTIONS
US News
Print

Active Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Walmart, at Least 18 Injured, Multiple Fatalities: Report

×
By Joe Setyon
Published August 3, 2019 at 11:06am
Print

Police responded Saturday to reports of at least one active shooter near a mall in El Paso, Texas.

According to KTSM, at least 18 people were hurt at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

According to Olivia Zepeda, chief of staff to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, multiple people have been killed, CNN reported. At least one suspect has been taken into custody.

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

“An El Paso police officer at the scene said there were multiple fatalities in the attack, although the number was not confirmed,” the El Paso Times reported. “He said the number was not official, but he had been inside the store.”

A police source later told KTSM that at least 18 people had died.

A witness told KVIA that people were being escorted out of the mall with their hands in the air.

El Paso police said in a tweet they’d received reports of more than one shooter:

Police provided additional updates via Twitter:

RELATED: Democrats Are Fundraising Off El Paso and Dayton Massacres

“Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns,” CBS reported.

“Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot,” the outlet added.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details come out. 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Active Shooter Opens Fire at Texas Walmart, at Least 18 Injured, Multiple Fatalities: Report
Kellyanne Fires Back After Nikki Haley Breaks Rank, Scolds Trump for Mocking Elijah Cummings
CNN Reporter Spreads Fake News That iPhones Will Cost $7,500 More Under Trump Tariffs
Alert: Trump Breaks Off Nuclear Treaty, Intends To Counter Missile Threat from Putin’s Russia
Nikki Haley Breaks Ranks with Trump, Condemns His Mocking of Elijah Cummings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×