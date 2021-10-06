Active Shooter Reported at Texas School, Multiple Victims Down

Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a school shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School,” Arlington Police tweeted.

“We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified.”

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

“Media staging area at Timberview High School will be the softball field. Enter from Collins Street and turn east on Webb Farrell,” Arlington Police reported.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed in a message sent to parents that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the Timberview campus.

The school went on lockdown and students and teachers were locked in their classrooms, according to KTVT-TV. The outlet reported the “all clear” has been given, and the reunification process has begun for families, with students being escorted to buses.

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

A student recorded the scene from inside a school classroom.

My daughter just texted me that there was a school school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying pic.twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) October 6, 2021

Live reports indicated multiple people were shot. Details have not yet been released and reports have not indicated the shooter has been detained.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Confirmed school shooting with multiple people down near Dallas, Texas#Arlington l #TX

Officials have now confirmed several people are shot following a shooting at Timberview Highschool. Students inside report both students and teachers are shot.

Updates to come! pic.twitter.com/7ryrRYzDeY — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 6, 2021

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving the school for a local hospital following the shooting, according to KXAS-TV.

School shooting in Timberview high school, Arlington, TX. Active shooter shot multiple people and left the scene, an ambulance was seen living the school and heading to the hospital.

Source: ABC News Live. pic.twitter.com/Qf29dZ8t6c — Lavande du Sud😷 (@LLavandedusud) October 6, 2021

KSAT-TV continues to provide live video coverage of the shooting’s aftermath.

Terrifying situation ongoing right now at Timberview High School; reports of multiple people wounded after shootinghttps://t.co/5tUlm2GXib — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) October 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

