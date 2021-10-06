Share
Active Shooter Reported at Texas School, Multiple Victims Down

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 6, 2021 at 9:22am
Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a school shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School,” Arlington Police tweeted.

“We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified.”

“Media staging area at Timberview High School will be the softball field. Enter from Collins Street and turn east on Webb Farrell,” Arlington Police reported.

The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed in a message sent to parents that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the Timberview campus.

The school went on lockdown and students and teachers were locked in their classrooms, according to KTVT-TV. The outlet reported the “all clear” has been given, and the reunification process has begun for families, with students being escorted to buses.

A student recorded the scene from inside a school classroom.

Live reports indicated multiple people were shot. Details have not yet been released and reports have not indicated the shooter has been detained.

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving the school for a local hospital following the shooting, according to KXAS-TV.

KSAT-TV continues to provide live video coverage of the shooting’s aftermath.

This is a developing story. Updates may be added.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.




