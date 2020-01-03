Activist Candace Owens Booted from Podcast for Saying Only Women Can Give Birth

Conservative influencer Candace Owens seems to have found a new political enemy this week in Hollywood actress and feminist Jameela Jamil.

According to a Monday tweet, Owens is now in hot water with “The Good Place” star over her willingness to publicly defy current left-wing orthodoxy suggesting biological sex is not only separate from, but entirely meaningless when compared with, one’s “gender identity.”

Jamil allegedly cancel an upcoming appearance from Owens as a result of her apparently transphobic statements of fact, claiming the conservative activist’s mere presence on set would create an “unsafe” environment for LGBT staff.

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast [because] I tweeted ‘only women can give birth’.” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ‘unsafe’.”

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

“My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again,” the conservative activist added, revealing what appeared to be a direct message from Jamil explaining the cancellation.

Issues seemed to arise between the two personalities on Twitter over the weekend, when Owens had a bit of fun with a particularly ludicrous article from British tabloid The Daily Mirror, which carried the headline, “Transgender man gives birth to non-binary partner’s baby with female sperm donor.”

Playfully correcting the headline to align with generally accepted biological realities, Owens wrote, “Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you.”

Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you. https://t.co/JpzEF7VX5H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

The borderline satirical nature of the story apparently did not strike Jamil as even the slightest bit strange, however.

There was no reason to look twice at The Daily Mirror’s original headline, the actress and seemed to suggest. Not a word was misused or misplaced — and there was nary a factual inaccuracy in sight.

In fact, all that existed, according to Jamil, was cause for celebration. Anything else would amount to “bullying.”

“Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby,” Jamil remarked in a retweet. “Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well.”

OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you. https://t.co/WoZNyLh6ll — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 29, 2019

She used her 2 million strong platform to belittle an innocent young trans couple having a baby. Inciting mocking and hatred. So she can’t come on my podcast. I’m down to talk to those with opposing views, but willful bullies are not welcome on my platform. Not sorry. https://t.co/V4wBXstIrO — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 2, 2020

“LOL ‘only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them’ is now considered a form of bullying,” Owens quickly returned fire.

“Keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well.”

LOL “only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them” is now considered a form of bullying.@jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well. 😂 https://t.co/76VRqpIsvu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

And the tongue-in-cheek response was, of course, exactly on point.

A more disingenuous use of the term bullying is hardly imaginable.

Should we come to accept basic facts and realities as “bullying” or “hate speech” in an effort to protect a very vocal minority with a very fragile world view, we will soon be unable to find stable ground for honest political discourse anywhere.

But that is exactly what the modern American left is hoping for.

The left has long been incapable of holding their own in a logical political discourse.

America is a center-right nation — and its people have far more in common with the conservative movement than the increasingly radical left wing.

Knowing this, they would much rather avoid engaging in an honest, fair discussion; better to handicap or silence the opposition.

