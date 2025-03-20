Activist Compares LGBT Crowd to Veterans, Then Fed-up Mayor Puts Her in Her Place With Maximum Disdain

An LGBT activist who denigrated the POW/MIA flag while demanding a Washington state community fly the so-called Pride flag in June received a scolding from the community’s mayor.

The war of words erupted in Newcastle, about 12 miles east of Seattle, as the city council was wrapping up a meeting where it showed its political bent by going all in for DEI and climate change.

A speaker identified only as Jen said flying the POW/MIA flag “100 days a year is a political stunt,” according to Fox News.

“My research shows that there have been 82,000 Americans who are registered as POWs or MIAs, which is atrocious and horrible, and it should never happen to any American, but there [are] 20 million minimum LGBTQ members,” she said, demanding that missing service members give way before her affinity group.

NEW: Newcastle, WA Mayor Robert Clark obliterated a far-left activist after she compared the LGBTQ Pride flag to a POW flag.

This happened Tuesday evening as the council voted 4-3 to approve DEI and climate change goals into long term city planning. pic.twitter.com/88dScyD0vl — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 19, 2025

She said recognizing service members who never came home was out of line.

“I think that your approach to trying to trick people out of having to fly the Pride flag in June by making sure that the POW/MIA flag was flown is really disgusting,” she said.

“Again, it is not impartial in any way, and I think that you should be ashamed,” she continued. “I definitely am.”

Mayor Robert Clark could not hold in his response, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s not common that I respond to public comment, but I will not sit here and have somebody tell me that veterans are a political stunt. How dare you,” he said.

“This country was founded because veterans lost their lives, hundreds of thousands of people died for this country so you could fly your Pride flag,” Clark said.

Admitting he was getting perhaps too hot under the collar, Clark continued.

“’Do not ever disparage veterans in my presence, those 82,000 people that never came home, while you can fly your Pride flag, they sacrificed their lives,” he said.

Clark then said the activist often crossed the line.

“I tolerate your comments which are always on the attack, and your libelous comments on Facebook. I tolerate because you probably can’t help yourself, but don’t ever disparage veterans in front of me,” he said.

Last year, the community has initially rejected flying the Pride flag after Clark said the American flag covered all citizens, and that he wanted to avoid each group of people demanding its own flag.

The city council eventually responded to community residents and approved flying the rainbow-colored flag.

