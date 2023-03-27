Anti-Gun Activist Hijacks Christian School Massacre Press Conference, Gets Proven Wrong Minutes Later

An activist walked up to the microphones to rant about gun control shortly after a Monday media briefing by Nashville, Tennessee, authorities related to a shooting at a Christian school.

An unidentified female shooter killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, which teaches children from preschool through sixth grade, before being engaged by law enforcement.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” the activist asked the reporters.

“I’m from Highland Park … on a family vacation with my son, visiting my sister-in-law. I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July.”

USA Today identified her as Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Highland Park shooting left six people dead and 24 wounded.

“I have met with over 130 lawmakers,” the activist said. “How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”

“Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars.”

“Assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl,” the woman said. “We are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws, and these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.”







“I’m pretty sure this was an unsecured weapon that this teenager got ahold of,” she continued.

On that point she was incorrect. Although initial reports said the shooter was a teenage girl, police identified her as a 28-year-old woman.

