'Activists Have Failed': CNN's Data Guru in Awe Over America's Response to Climate Change

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten lamented last week about how few people are concerned about climate change.

During an appearance on “CNN News Central,” Enten showed that far-left fearmongering is finally beginning to wear off.

“Are Americans afraid of climate change? And the answer is: Americans aren’t afraid of climate change,” he said, citing network data going back decades.

“Climate activists have not successfully made the case to the American people.”

“I want you to take a look here — ‘greatly worried about climate change’ — we updated it going all the way back since 1989,” he continued.

“Look at then. It was 35 percent. [In] 2000: 40 percent. [In] 2020: 46 percent. And [in] 2025: 40 percent, which is the exact same percentage as back in 2000. Despite all of these horrible weather events, the percentage of Americans who were greatly worried about climate change has stayed pretty gosh darn consistent.”

Enten said, it “boggles the mind,” that with all the recent weather events in the media, people aren’t more worried.

When people polled were asked if they are “often/sometimes worried” that they’ll be a “natural disaster victim,” only 32 percent agreed, which is down from 38 percent back in 2006.

When asked if climate change would have an “effect on my home area” only 17 percent of all adults said yes, with Democrats polling at a mere 27 percent. Independents were even lower at 16 percent, and Republicans were at 6 percent.

“This is across the aisle in terms of the percentage,” Enten added. “Under 50 percent of Democrats, Republicans and independents believe that in fact they could be, or at least worry about the chance, that they’d be a natural disaster victim.”

“They may worry about it in the abstract,” he concluded. “But when it comes to their own lives, they don’t worry.”

Americans are likely tired of the preaching, the fear tactics, and the drama. Hollywood has been pushing the “Day After Tomorrow” narrative for more than two decades, yet this apocalypse never came.

First it was labeled “global warming” and was supposed to melt the polar ice caps. When that didn’t happen, it morphed into “climate change,” going in the other direction towards colder air. And despite telling citizens to reduce their carbon footprint, some of the wealthiest climate advocates use private planes.

The lower level activists who are blocking traffic on major streets or destroying priceless works of art to garner attention, may have also lost some support by being obnoxious.

Greta Thunberg yelling “how dare you” isn’t exactly a great campaign either.

They’ll continue to push the issue, however, as a way to secure funding, moral superiority, and meaning as more and more Americans ignore their screams for attention.

