Activists Linked to George Soros Are Training Jurors So They Can Help 'Marginalized' Defendants

A judicial activist group linked to George Soros’ activist groups is coming under scrutiny for what they call “juror teach-in” sessions to protect “those with marginalized identities.”

Free DC, a Washington-based group which describes itself as a “fiscally sponsored special project” of a progressive nonprofit called Community Change and Community Change Action, will be hosting a Jan. 12 training session which, from its description, sounds suspiciously close to a primer on jury nullification.

The session is being co-hosted with another progressive group, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams.

“We’ll discuss what it really means to serve on a jury and how we can use that role to protect our people especially those with marginalized identities who are disproportionately targeted by the criminal legal system,” the event description reads.

“Jury duty is not just a civic responsibility; it’s a powerful tool for ensuring fairness and justice. As community members, our participation in juries is vital to safeguarding the rights of those who are most vulnerable to systemic biases.

“By serving on a jury, we can influence outcomes and help create a more equitable legal process.”

As of Thursday, the session is “open to everyone,” although that may change given the attention the event has suddenly received.

As the New York Post reported, Free DC’s funding can be traced back to several large progressive philanthropies, including Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The OSF’s $20 million donation to Free DC initially came under scrutiny in August when the group took an active role in fighting President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital after several high-profile violent crimes.

“‘Do not obey in advance’ and ‘Take up space’ are among Free DC’s ‘guiding principles,’ and the group urges supporters to ‘go outside at 8:00 PM and bang pots and pans, sing, chant, or make noise for five minutes’ every night ‘of this occupation,'” the Post reported at the time.

“Free DC has scheduled multiple events since Monday’s anti-Trump protest, including a ‘Cop Watch Training,’ suggesting further protests are planned amid Trump’s effort to make DC the ‘safest, cleanest and most beautiful cities anywhere in the world’ – by ramping up law enforcement efforts and removing homeless encampments from public places.”

After the shooting of two National Guard troops in the capital in November, allegedly by an Afghani migrant, the group again came under scrutiny for a problematic social media post.

We have said consistently that the Guard should not be here. It is unsafe for both the Guard and our communities. Our deepest condolences go to the two West Virginia families who now face a heartbroken season as a result of this unnecessary deployment. https://t.co/FvPEJ1gKgu — Free DC (@freedcproject_) November 26, 2025

“We have said consistently that the Guard should not be here. It is unsafe for both the Guard and our communities,” the group said in a statement after the attack that killed one soldier.

There has been no activity on the group’s X account since that post.

According to the Daily Caller, neither Free DC nor Harriet’s Wildest Dreams responded to requests for comment.

