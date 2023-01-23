Protesters Swarm Brett Kavanaugh's House After Dark, Chant 'Cut His Time Short'

Pro-abortion activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home Sunday on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade shouting “rapists should not rule the court.”

The anniversary falls only days after thousands of pro-life activists gathered in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Supreme Court overturning Roe in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022.

Protesters with Our Rights D.C., a group that organizes left-wing protests, stood on the sidewalk outside Kavanaugh’s home, calling for Kavanaugh to be removed from the court and the reinstatement of Roe, according to The Daily Signal.

Protesters chanted “cut his time short, rapists should not rule the court,” according to The Daily Signal.

The group was referring to the sexual assault allegations brought by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018.

Far left protestors with @OurRightsDC march by Justice Kavanaugh’s home in the rain. Police stand guard. pic.twitter.com/4lHnEOvpsK — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 22, 2023

Federal marshals were stationed outside the justice’s home but did not remove the protesters from the area despite 18 U.S. Code 1507 prohibiting protesting “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer,” according to The Daily Signal.

The marshals explained that as long as the protesters remained on the public sidewalks, they had the right to protest.

On Jan. 18, Our Rights D.C. announced on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet that it would be protesting outside of both Kavanaugh and Chief Justice Roberts‘ homes on the 50th anniversary of Roe.

The group was supposed to attend an abortion fundraiser after protesting.

Join us Sunday, 1/22 @ 5:30 pm for the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. We’ll march in Kavanaugh & Roberts’ neighborhood, and then head to a fundraiser concert for DC Abortion Fund! Meet at Brookville Market in Chevy Chase, MD#AbortionIsAHumanRight @resistcompany pic.twitter.com/eyBqcRNQm6 — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) January 18, 2023

Some marshals told The Daily Signal that they were concerned Sunday’s protest would lead to more protests in the neighborhood and spark riots and unrest like during the George Floyd protests of 2020.

Some also thought the protesters were trying to get arrested to be viewed as “martyrs” for the cause.

The U.S. Supreme Court and Our Rights D.C. did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

