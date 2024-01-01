Activists Seek to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

In the past few years, we have seen leftists tear down monuments, rename buildings, and twist historical facts, all in an attempt to erase the historical record and replace it with a narrative that better fits their agenda.

Oftentimes, this ire is directed at America’s forefathers and past presidents for failing to live up to 21st century sensibilities.

But a more contemporary president may be joining the ranks of presidents whose names have been erased from buildings and monuments by radical activists.

Hollywood Hills resident Andrew Rudick has become a leading voice in the efforts to remove former President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the past three years, Rudick has submitted public records requests, collected legal documents, and spoken at City Council meetings in an attempt to make his case, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rudick says Trump’s star, awarded in 2007 for his work on “The Apprentice,” conveys the city’s endorsement of the former president who “attempted a coup against the United States” on January 6, 2021.

Since 2016, Trump’s star has been repeatedly vandalized and destroyed, including with a pickaxe, requiring over $20,000 in repairs. Each time, it was replaced or restored, according to Axios.

It’s not really clear who has the authority to remove stars. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame ceremonies and stars. However, the stars are embedded in city sidewalks owned by the Los Angeles City Council. So far, neither group has acted on efforts to remove Trump’s star.

That’s such BS, let’s go through the list of people who have stars and start going through their tweets and lives and let’s start culling Hollywood, it’s time. Y’all hate him and it’s pathetic, celebrities are some of the most disgusting souled human beings. — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) December 29, 2023



Councilmember Bob Blumenfield told the LA Times he would support taking out Trump’s star. Fellow Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez labeled Trump a “racist, fascist threat,” but said the council is still exploring the complex legal and procedural questions around removal.

If Trump’s star is removed, it would be a first for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Previously, the Chamber of Commerce rejected attempts to remove stars belonging to other controversial figures like Bill Cosby and Kevin Spacey. The Chamber says its longstanding policy is not to remove stars and that the cost of repairs to Trump’s star has not been “prohibitive.”

While the removal of Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame is far less damaging to Trump than his removal from the ballots in some states, it demonstrates the intense hatred the left feels even to have to walk past a star with his name on it.

It’s frankly beyond immature and childish that leftists like Rudick are letting sidewalk scribblings to trigger them like this.

Trump’s stint on “The Apprentice” is just a blip in the larger scheme of his impact, but the desire of the cancel culture left to obliterate every record of him is just another attempt in their Orwellian quest to rewrite history and control the narrative.

