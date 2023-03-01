Parler Share
Actor Announces 'Early Retirement' from Hollywood in Order to Travel the US 'Before It Falls Into Socialism and Then Communism'

 By Johnathan Jones  March 1, 2023 at 10:15am
Hollywood actor Isaiah Washington said he is retiring early from the entertainment industry and will spend his time visiting as much of the country as he can before it is overtaken by communists and socialists.

In his farewell, Washington did not express a great deal of hope that the country can be reclaimed from the evil forces that motivate the left.

In a lengthy statement he posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday, the actor stated, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today.”

He said in 12 years on Twitter he had “fought the good fight” but said he felt that the “haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots” had won.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic,” he continued. “I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism.”

“Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!” he added. “I am truly grateful for your support over the years.”

He also said his new Western crime drama “Corsicana,” which he directed and starred in, will be his final contribution to film or TV.

Washington said while he will no longer appear in new productions, he won’t be disappearing entirely.

Will America become a socialist country?

“Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you,” he concluded.

It is not clear what specifically led to Washington’s abrupt retirement. But the Texas native has starred in some fantastic films since he began acting in the early 1990s.

“Dead Presidents” and “True Crime” are two riveting movies that come to mind.

Washington’s nailed the roles in both films and many others.

But dealing with the American left, particularly in Hollywood, would eventually wear on anyone. Washington proved himself to be a fighter throughout his career.

His career was nearly derailed in 2006 after he was fired from ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

That was before cancel culture, so the actor managed to navigate his way through controversy — even though he stood accused of using a gay slur while he reportedly criticized a gay co-star during an argument with Patrick Dempsey.

Washington arguably lucked out, as “Grey’s Anatomy” eventually festered into unwatchable “woke” garbage.

Seventeen years later, he’s calling it quits on his own terms.

Washington routinely calls out the left on Twitter — which is more than frowned upon in an industry that caters only to the extreme left.

But hopefully, Washington’s faith in the country will be restored during his travels. Hollywood might be irredeemable, but the same can’t be said for every community in this vast country.

There are a lot of good Americans out there.

The entertainment industry needs more conservative voices, and not less, so it is disappointing to see one with so much talent walk away.

But after three decades of memorable performances, Washington has earned the right to leave it all behind and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

