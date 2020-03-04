Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. Claims Supporting Donald Trump Ended His Career in Hollywood

Antonio Sabato Jr., an actor known mostly for his work in daytime soap operas and as a guest artist in various television shows, claims he was blacklisted by Hollywood for supporting Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Sabato, born in Italy and raised in the U.S., is perhaps best known as character Jagger Cates from “General Hospital” and Jack Parezi from “Melrose Place,” both in the 1990s.

He also appeared on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and many films that went straight to television.

While perhaps not a big-screen name, Sabato earned a living and supported his family through acting, until, the actor claims, he voiced his support of Donald Trump in 2016.

In an interview with Variety, Sabato said he could no longer get hired in Hollywood and eventually had to move his family to Florida to find work.

TRENDING: Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

“I had to sell everything,” Sabato told Variety. “I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids.”

Antonio Sabato Jr. says after he publicly supported Trump, his career in Hollywood ended: “I had to sell everything. I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents” https://t.co/8kGAPXK2Pj — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2020

Sabato, 48, alleged he was let go of work he had lined up after the election, particularly a reality television show, because of his political stance.

Do you believe that Sabato was blacklisted for his support of Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (61 Votes) 5% (3 Votes)

“It’s been terrible. It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough, because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

The actor with 30 years of film and television experience under his belt said he now works long days in construction in Florida.

“I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from day one,” Sabato said.

“I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger–that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am,” he said.

Sabato claimed there are other Trump-supporting actors in Hollywood, but they keep quiet in order to keep their careers intact.

RELATED: Army Wife Surprised by President Trump During SOTU When Deployed Husband Walks Down Steps

“I know a lot of actors who are lying about who they’re going to vote for because they don’t want the crap,” Sabato said. “They won’t want to be talked about and fired from movie sets. This is serious.”

Variety reported that in 2018, Sabato attempted to win a congressional seat in California, only to be bested by a Democrat. When his brief political career did not pan out, Sabato then relocated to Florida.

Sabato said Hollywood bias against conservatives has left him as an outcast.

“The reality is the power that makes movies happen in Hollywood — casting directors, producers, executive producers, directors–they’re all liberal. They hate anyone or anything who supports this president,” he said.

Sabato hopes that eventually, he will be able to return to the career he loved.

“I always hope there’s some serious people out there that want to hire me for my talent,” he said. “I rarely talked politics on sets anyway. That’s the last thing I want to do.”

Despite the frustration and life change Sabato has been through as a Trump supporter, he says Trump will still get his vote come this year’s election.

“The country is doing fantastic. I think he’ll be elected by 100 million votes,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.