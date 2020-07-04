SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Actor Bill Pullman: Iconic 'Independence Day' Speech Was So Good It Forced a Title Change

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published July 4, 2020 at 12:30am
Print

According to actor Bill Pullman, the movie blockbuster “Independence Day” almost went to theaters by a different name, but his epic speech before the climactic last battle made studio executives change their minds.

Pullman, who played President Thomas Whitmore in the 1996 film, revealed in a recent interview with Cinemablend that there was a fight between 20th Century Fox and the moviemaking team of writer/director Roland Emmerich and co-writer/producer Dean Devlin over what the title should be.

Emmerich and Devlin wanted “Independence Day,” but Fox favored something like “Doomsday,” as Pullman recalled.

“I think it was gonna be ‘Doomsday,'” the star said. “It’s what Fox wanted, and it was a title that was typical of the time [for a] disaster movie.”

Emmerich and Devlin decided to move President Whitmore’s iconic “Fourth of July” speech up earlier in the shooting schedule.

TRENDING: Biden Ad Features Woman Attacking Trump on COVID, Fails To Mention Her $27,000 in PPP Money

“They really wanted ‘Independence Day,’ so we had to make the speech really good,” Pullman said.

The hope was if the scene was strong enough, it could be used to get the studio executives to change their minds.

“We shot that at night, of course, because it’s dark and not on a soundstage or anything,” Pullman recounted. “It was really late.”

Do you like the movie "Independence Day"?

“And then they cut it together, and a couple of nights later, Dean came to my trailer, and he said, ‘Do you wanna see it’?

“So he popped in the VHS, he showed me the cut of the speech, and I went, ‘Holy Mother, they have got to name this movie “Independence Day.”’ And they did.”

In the film, the speech takes place at what is represented to be Area 51 in the Nevada desert.

“Aircraft from here will join others from around the world, and you will be launching aerial battle in the history of mankind,” Whitmore tells his ragtag band of pilots.

“Mankind, that word should have no meaning for all of us today,” the president continues. “We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in common interests.”

RELATED: Statue of Famed Abolitionist Frederick Douglass Torn Down

“Perhaps it’s fate that today’s the Fourth of July, and you will be once again fighting for our freedom. Not from tyranny, oppression or persecution, but from annihilation. We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist.”

Whitmore predicts if forces of humanity prevail, the holiday will take on a whole new meaning.

“And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice, ‘We will not go quietly into the night, we will not vanish without a fight.’

“We’re going to live on,” the commander in chief exclaims. “We’re going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Study Shows Conservatives Twice As Likely To Value Human Life Than Liberals Are
Virginia College May Change Mascot Because 'Wasps' Isn't Inclusive
Pro-Life Advocates Find Silver Lining in Chief Justice Roberts' Opinion on Abortion Case
Punk Threatening Group of Cops Doesn't Sound So Tough When They Call His Bluff
Lt. Col. Allen West Schools Rioters Destroying Confederate Statues
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×