Actor Christopher Meloni arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in a file photo dated Sept. 12, 2022. (Chris Delmas - AFP / Getty Images)

Actor Chris Meloni, Star of NBC's 'Law & Order', Calls Trump 'Clear and Present Danger to America'

 By Johnathan Jones  October 22, 2025 at 3:44pm
Far-left actor Chris Meloni, known for his decades-long role on NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise, unleashed a barrage of anti-Trump rhetoric online over the weekend.

As left-wing protesters gathered nationwide for “No Kings” demonstrations against President Donald Trump, Meloni joined in from his X account with a post calling the president a threat to the nation.

The actor shared a screenshot of a news report about Trump commuting the sentence of former Republican congressman George Santos.

He wrote, “POTUS is a clear and present danger to America.”

When one user asked why he believed Trump posed such a danger, pointing out that he’s closed the border to illegal immigrants, brought manufacturing back to the U.S., and brokered big peace deals, Meloni replied with a lengthy list of grievances.

“No it’s the enjoyment of cruelty, breaking of norms, the normalizing of open grifting, the lies, incompetence, malignant narcissism, the attempted insurrection, authoritarianism, the sucking up to Putin, and as a general rule I’m not a fan of pedophiles,” Meloni wrote.

He continued, “So even tho a point or two of urs is kinda valid, the stuff I see outweighs it.”

The comments came just weeks after the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk by a leftist, and just over a year after two deranged assailants attempted to assassinate Trump.

Despite the recent violence against conservatives, Meloni continued posting anti-Trump commentary throughout the week.

In another X post celebrating the “No Kings” demonstrators, Meloni mocked conservatives while portraying the protests as patriotic.

“Hey guys be careful,” he wrote. “These ‘anti-American, anti-capitalism Antifa’ types seem to be masquerading as law abiding, concerned, patriotic Americans using their voice to protest the grift, ineptitude, cruelty, and lawlessness of this admin.”

Nationwide, protesters assembled to denounce Trump under the “No Kings” banner, claiming he seeks to rule like a monarch.

Trump brushed off the demonstrations as “a joke.”

He told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great,” he said. “That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”

In July, Meloni had also lashed out at the president online, calling him a “F***** idiot.”

Meloni, 63, has portrayed Detective Elliot Stabler on NBC’s “Law & Order” since 1999.

He currently stars in the spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

