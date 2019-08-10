Actor Danny Trejo Springs into Action, Helps Pull Child from Overturned Car

Danny Trejo is best known for portraying villains in the movies, but an event on Wednesday might prove that he is actually a hero in real life.

The 75-year-old actor witnessed two cars collide in Los Angeles, causing one car — with a child strapped in a car seat inside — to flip over onto its roof.

Trejo jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage from one side, but he couldn’t reach the child’s seat, according to KABC-TV.

He told “TMZ Live” that he was helped by a strong man, and they ripped the car door open.

Monica Jackson, who was also on the scene, crawled in through the other side to undo the buckle so Trejo could pull the child to safety, CNN reported.

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

As firefighters worked to rescue the boy’s grandmother from the car, Trejo turned to calm the child down.

He told reporters that he has worked with special-needs kids, so he knew what kind of things to do.

Do you think drivers should pay more attention to the road? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (179 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

“He was panicked. I said OK, we have superpowers. So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,’” Trejo told KABC.

“I said do this, with the muscles. He said ‘Muscles.’”

He added, “We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Although the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, Trejo said it looks like one driver ran a red light and smashed into the boy and his grandmother’s vehicle.

RELATED: Suspect Kills 2 After Opening Fire in Houston Rush-Hour Traffic, Still on the Loose

“Pay attention,” he said.

“The only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

In another interview with KABC about the accident, Trejo said, “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.