Actor Danny Trejo Springs into Action, Helps Pull Child from Overturned Car

By Erin Coates
Published August 10, 2019 at 9:16am
Danny Trejo is best known for portraying villains in the movies, but an event on Wednesday might prove that he is actually a hero in real life.

The 75-year-old actor witnessed two cars collide in Los Angeles, causing one car — with a child strapped in a car seat inside — to flip over onto its roof.

Trejo jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage from one side, but he couldn’t reach the child’s seat, according to KABC-TV.

He told “TMZ Live” that he was helped by a strong man, and they ripped the car door open.

Monica Jackson, who was also on the scene, crawled in through the other side to undo the buckle so Trejo could pull the child to safety, CNN reported.

As firefighters worked to rescue the boy’s grandmother from the car, Trejo turned to calm the child down.

He told reporters that he has worked with special-needs kids, so he knew what kind of things to do.

Do you think drivers should pay more attention to the road?

“He was panicked. I said OK, we have superpowers. So he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers,’” Trejo told KABC.

“I said do this, with the muscles. He said ‘Muscles.’”

He added, “We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

Although the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, Trejo said it looks like one driver ran a red light and smashed into the boy and his grandmother’s vehicle.

“Pay attention,” he said.

“The only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

In another interview with KABC about the accident, Trejo said, “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything!”

