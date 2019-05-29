SECTIONS
Actor Defends Pro-Trump Jon Voight After John Wilkes Booth Comparison

By Jack Davis
Published May 29, 2019 at 8:21am
After a Hollywood liberal likened Jon Voight to John Wilkes Booth, actor Robert Davi had enough and took to Twitter to make his stance on the matter clear.

Voight became a target when he posted a two-part Twitter message last week extolling the state of the nation under President Donald Trump.

“The country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct,” Voight said.

“Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America, and may God continue to guide this nation. Much love.”

TRENDING: Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Is ‘Clear Winner’ in UK European Parliament Elections

Comedian Albert Brooks was not a fan of that message, writing on Twitter, “I like Jon Voight as an actor. He might be the greatest actor since John Wilkes Booth.”

Does Hollywood punish its own for voicing conservative or pro-Trump views?

Brooks, of course, was comparing Voight to the stage actor who shot and killed former President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

According to Davi, this particular character attack on Voight went too far.

“Jon Voight is a friend of mine, he is an upstanding human being,” Davi said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “He’s full of integrity and love for this nation. He is someone who is courageous. I’ve seen him go out of his way for first responders, for the fire department. I’ve seen him many times rise to the occasion for the military, for our troops.”

Davi noted than when Voight ran with the liberal pack in terms of politics, no one cared, but now that he leans to the right, he has been inappropriately attacked.

RELATED: CBS Show Tweets List of ‘Target Words,’ Including ‘President,’ ‘Trump’ and ‘Assassinate’

“To denigrate him and to say that Albert Brooks compared Jon Voight to John Wilkes Booth is an atrocity. John Wilkes Booth was a traitor, he assassinated Abraham Lincoln as we know,” Davi said.

Davi said the issue was not one tweet, but the culture from which it sprung.

“And this is what Albert Brooks, who I respect his talent as a comedian, and many of the Hollywood community I respect their talents but not their political ideology. They have a right to believe what they want to believe,” Davi said.

But Davi argued that Hollywood lacks tolerance.

“In Hollywood right now, where is the elder statesman? Back in the 40s, Ronald Reagan went to a left-wing meeting in Hollywood … and he spoke up and he was shouted down,” Davi said.

“There was one person that said, ‘let him speak,’ and that was John Garfield. Where is the John Garfield today in the left wing of America’s Hollywood?” he said.

Many on Twitter seemed to side with Davi and Voight.

Davi said attacks on Trump and his supporters show how Hollywood elites are out of touch.

“The continued beratement of Donald Trump and his supporters or people who have a different ideology of the left eliteness of Hollywood, they live in a different society than the John Doe that’s in America somewhere in Arkansas or the coal mines of Pennsylvania or Ohio,” Davi said.

“There are differences of opinions,” he added, suggesting all Americans should respect those differences.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







