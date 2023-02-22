Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Hayden Panettiere, left, and Jansen Panettiere, right, arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Jan. 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Hayden Panettiere, left, and Jansen Panettiere, right, arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on Jan. 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

Actor Dies Unexpectedly at Age 28, No Foul Play Suspected

 By Jack Davis  February 21, 2023 at 5:34pm
Parler Share

Actor and artist Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died at the age of 28.

According to the website TMZ, foul play is not suspected in Panettiere’s death.

Jansen Panettiere’s acting career began in 2002, according to USA Today. His acting credits included an appearance in season nine of “The Walking Dead.”

According to a report from TMZ, friends of Panettiere’s grew worried about him when he did not show up for a Sunday meeting.

Trending:
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Lands Himself in Hot Water for Tweet About Biden: 'You Should Be Fired!'

The report said that one friend went to Jansen Panettiere’s New York City apartment and found him unresponsive and sitting in a chair.

The report said that the friend tried to revive him with CPR and also called 911.

Panettiere is five years younger than his sister and worked on projects that included “Even Stevens,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Robots,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” and “The X’s.”

The website ET online, citing a source it did not name, said his sister “is absolutely heartbroken.”

“She loved her brother unconditionally and the two shared a special bond,” the source said.

“Jansen suffered from mental health issues and art was his therapy and escape. In the past, Jansen was open to family and friends about his struggles. Hayden was always there for him and constantly tried to help Jansen when she could,” ET’s source said.

Related:
Meghan 'Upset' After 'Brutal' Mocking in Comedy Show, Could Seek Legal Action - Reports

Jansen Panettiere wrote about his struggles in a 2019 post on Medium.

“I’m a painter now. I’ve painted for most of my life but only as of recent have I self-identified with the practice. It’s my therapy,” he wrote.

“Those of you whom understand anxiety and depression know that it’s like suffocating. It’s like searching for a breathe of cool air in a steam room,” he said.

When extreme depression hits, he said that when drugs could not help him, “I paint. I paint my problems. It gives me a sense of ultimate purpose.”

“In a world hypnotized by vanity fueled with comparison, art is my escape. The inner demons call to the angels of our being. Finally all these toxic thoughts and feelings have a stage to play and become something much more than just that weight on my chest, the clenching of my fists, the tightness in my jaw. In the words of Meryl Streep ‘take your broken heart and make art,’” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Alligator Emerges from Water, Suddenly Drags 85-Year-Old Woman Under and Kills Her
Actor Dies Unexpectedly at Age 28, No Foul Play Suspected
Biden's Night on the Town Crashed by Anti-War Protester Just Before He Made Secret Trip to Ukraine
Breaking: 24/7 Revival Comes to an End at University After 13 Days and 50K People Flock to Town
'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How His Christian Faith Guides His Career
See more...

Conversation