SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Actor and Emmy-Winning Producer Ash Christian Dead at Age 35

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published August 17, 2020 at 11:25am
P Share Print

Talent is a strange thing. Sometimes it manifests in later years when someone finally stumbles upon a craft for which he or she has an innate knack. Other times, it’s obvious in the early years.

For Ash Christian, who died last week at age 35, talent was something that became apparent early on.

Born on Jan. 16, 1985 in Paris, Texas, he was making films by 14.

At 16, Christian moved to Los Angeles. By 19, he’d written, directed and starred in “Fat Girls,” which won an award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

TRENDING: Debbie Wasserman Schultz Accused of Physically and Verbally Attacking 16-Year-Old Girl

As his career progressed, he appeared in parts on “Law and Order,” “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” but his real gift was in production, so he developed Cranium Entertainment.

His company produced films such as “Hurricane Bianca,” “Burn,” “1985,” “Social Animals” and “Coin Heist.”

His show “ml Promise” won a Daytime Emmy for “outstanding special-class short-form daytime program,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The producer had seven projects in various stages of production, as listed on IMDb, when he died Thursday. According to Page Six, Christian died in his sleep while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Many of his partners and friends have posted on social media to honor the late producer and actor.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” his producing partner, Anne Clements, said, according to Page Six. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious.”

“My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

“With Ash, work was always fun,” another production partner, Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions, said. “That’s the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well.”

RELATED: Over 700 Elvis Presley Fans Pay Tribute to Late Icon by Gathering at Graceland Before 43rd Anniversary of His Death

“The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live.”

“Rest In Peace, bright light Ash Christian,” actor/writer/director Hannah Marks tweeted. “He produced our first movie and was the reason it got made. He connected everyone in the independent film community. A huge loss.”

“One of my very few truly wonderful friends,” Thora Birch posted. “He was genuinely hilarious and to loose [sic] him is just… I can’t even say.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Over 700 Elvis Presley Fans Pay Tribute to Late Icon by Gathering at Graceland Before 43rd Anniversary of His Death
Kanye West Proposes Christian Version of TikTok Called 'Jesus Tok': 'A Vision Just Came to Me'
WWE Star Thanks Police Officers After Man Allegedly Breaks Into Her Home with Knife and Zip Ties
Actor and Emmy-Winning Producer Ash Christian Dead at Age 35
$1,000,000 in Buried Treasure Hidden Across State by Jewelry Store
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×