Talent is a strange thing. Sometimes it manifests in later years when someone finally stumbles upon a craft for which he or she has an innate knack. Other times, it’s obvious in the early years.

For Ash Christian, who died last week at age 35, talent was something that became apparent early on.

Born on Jan. 16, 1985 in Paris, Texas, he was making films by 14.

At 16, Christian moved to Los Angeles. By 19, he’d written, directed and starred in “Fat Girls,” which won an award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

As his career progressed, he appeared in parts on “Law and Order,” “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight,” but his real gift was in production, so he developed Cranium Entertainment.

His company produced films such as “Hurricane Bianca,” “Burn,” “1985,” “Social Animals” and “Coin Heist.”

His show “ml Promise” won a Daytime Emmy for “outstanding special-class short-form daytime program,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The producer had seven projects in various stages of production, as listed on IMDb, when he died Thursday. According to Page Six, Christian died in his sleep while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Many of his partners and friends have posted on social media to honor the late producer and actor.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” his producing partner, Anne Clements, said, according to Page Six. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious.”

“My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

“With Ash, work was always fun,” another production partner, Jordan Yale Levine of Yale Productions, said. “That’s the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well.”

“The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live.”

“Rest In Peace, bright light Ash Christian,” actor/writer/director Hannah Marks tweeted. “He produced our first movie and was the reason it got made. He connected everyone in the independent film community. A huge loss.”

“One of my very few truly wonderful friends,” Thora Birch posted. “He was genuinely hilarious and to loose [sic] him is just… I can’t even say.”

