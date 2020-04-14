Actor and Former WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Trump Supporters 'Brain Dead Morons'

Hollywood actor and former World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler Dave Bautista called President Donald Trump a “delusional wannabe dictator” in a Monday tweet, a couple of weeks after labeling his supporters “brain dead morons.”

“He literally can’t give one honest answer,” Bautista tweeted Monday, referring to Trump. “Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator.”

He literally can’t give one honest intelligent answer. Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator! #FakePresident https://t.co/99rwZoTB4k — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 14, 2020

Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” was responding to a clip of CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid berating Trump with a series of questions about what he did in February to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic after he banned travel to the U.S. from China by foreign nationals.

“You know you’re a fake, you know that?” Trump responded.

“Your whole network, the way you cover it, it’s fake. And not all of you, but the people are wise to you. That’s why you have a lower approval rating than you’ve ever had before times probably three.”

In a March 26 tweet, Bautista also compared Trump to the high school bully Biff from the “Back to the Future” movies while calling his supporters “brain dead morons.”

“We’ve all had too much of Biff’s s—! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him,” he tweeted.

“Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb.”

We’ve all had too much of Biff’s shit! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him. Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb. 🙄 https://t.co/5ZmwQEMjjd — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 26, 2020

Bautista has become a vocal critic of the president, calling him a “misogynist a–hole” and a “disgrace.”

In response to Trump’s July criticisms of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, Bautista called him a “disgrace to everything this country is.”

“He’s never wanted for anything. He’s never had to fight or go hungry! He doesn’t know what the American dream is,” he tweeted.

Of course an elitist POS would say that.He’s never wanted for anything.He’s never had to fight or go hungry!He doesn’t know what the American Dream is.He’s a disgrace to everything this country is. How the hell did a lying, pampas, orange, ignorant, cheap salesman tear us apart? https://t.co/Rtk8lSkLxf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 27, 2019

Bautista is not the only celebrity to recently go after Trump supporters on Twitter.

A tweet last week on the Hilaria and Alex Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account said that anyone who votes for Trump is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents,” the account tweeted.

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

“He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this,” the tweet read.

“If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

