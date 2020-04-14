SECTIONS
Actor and Former WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Trump Supporters 'Brain Dead Morons'

Dave Bautista visit’s "The IMDb Show" on Feb. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, California.Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDbDave Bautista visit’s "The IMDb Show" on Feb. 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. (Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb)

By Erin Coates
Published April 14, 2020 at 1:18pm
Hollywood actor and former World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestler Dave Bautista called President Donald Trump a “delusional wannabe dictator” in a Monday tweet, a couple of weeks after labeling his supporters “brain dead morons.”

“He literally can’t give one honest answer,” Bautista tweeted Monday, referring to Trump. “Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator.”

Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” was responding to a clip of CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid berating Trump with a series of questions about what he did in February to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic after he banned travel to the U.S. from China by foreign nationals.

“You know you’re a fake, you know that?” Trump responded.

“Your whole network, the way you cover it, it’s fake. And not all of you, but the people are wise to you. That’s why you have a lower approval rating than you’ve ever had before times probably three.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

Do you think Trump supporters should pay any attention to the Hollywood elite?

In a March 26 tweet, Bautista also compared Trump to the high school bully Biff from the “Back to the Future” movies while calling his supporters “brain dead morons.”

“We’ve all had too much of Biff’s s—! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him,” he tweeted.

“Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb.”

Bautista has become a vocal critic of the president, calling him a “misogynist a–hole” and a “disgrace.”

In response to Trump’s July criticisms of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, Bautista called him a “disgrace to everything this country is.”

“He’s never wanted for anything. He’s never had to fight or go hungry! He doesn’t know what the American dream is,” he tweeted.

Bautista is not the only celebrity to recently go after Trump supporters on Twitter.

A tweet last week on the Hilaria and Alex Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account said that anyone who votes for Trump is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents,” the account tweeted.

“He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this,” the tweet read.

“If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
