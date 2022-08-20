Actor Gary Busey faces several sex charges in connection with his appearance at a horror movie convention last weekend in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

According to a Facebook post from the Cherry Hill Police Department, a California man was charged on Friday with four crimes, including two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

The Philadelphia Inquirer identified the man as Busey.

Police said the incidents in question took place at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, where the Monster Mania Convention was being held. Busey was one of the celebrities at the event to meet horror movie fans.

“It was about contact. It was about touching,” Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said, according to the Inquirer.

Police said Busey’s conduct led to “multiple complaints.”

According to WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keeley, three women accused the 78-year-old actor of “[touching] them inappropriately” during an autograph signing.

Reports have also emerged that Busey’s behavior led to him being removed from the convention, Keeley tweeted.

Keely said police expect more allegations to be brought against Busey.

A police investigation is ongoing. A representative for Busey could not be reached by the Inquirer for comment.

Busey has appeared in over 100 films, including “Point Break,” “Predator 2” and “Under Siege.” He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his starring role in “The Buddy Holly Story” in 1978.

In 1995, Busey was arrested on drug charges after a cocaine overdose. He also has two arrests for domestic abuse.

