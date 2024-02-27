Actor Gary Sinise Suffers Loss of His 33-Year-Old Son After Difficult Health Battle

Hollywood actor and veterans advocate Gary Sinise on Tuesday announced the death of his son at age 33 following a long battle against a rare form of cancer.

Sinise posted a link to a message on his foundation’s website about his son McCanna’s death last month.

“In honor & Memory of McCanna Anthony ‘Mac’ Sinise: 1990-2024,” the post read.

In a lengthy tribute to Mac that was signed by his grieving father, Sinise told the world his son died on Jan. 5 and was laid to rest weeks later on Jan. 23.

He explained that his son’s diagnosis came five years ago while his wife was fighting breast cancer.

“The summer of 2018 was a particularly challenging time for our family,” the “Forrest Gump” actor wrote. “In June of that year, my wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and after surgery to remove lymph nodes, she began chemotherapy and radiation.

“Then, on August 8th, we found out that Mac was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called Chordoma. What was happening? What is Chordoma? I had never heard of this. And two cancer patients, mother and son, within two months of each other?”

Sinise described the dual cancer diagnoses of those he loved the most as a “real punch in the gut” for him.

The actor referred to Chordoma as a “one in a million cancer” that strikes only 300 Americans on average per year.

“In 70% of the cases the initial tumor can be removed, and it is cured,” Sinise wrote. “But in 30% of the cases, perhaps about 90 people per year, the cancer returns.”

He said his son had fought the cancer for five years before he was hospitalized for the final time in December.

“He gave his family and friends so much during his 33 years, and he accomplished great things in those final months,” Sinise wrote.

The actor said Mac had spent much of his time in his final months working on inspirational music, which came together in an album titled “Resurrection and Revival.” Sinise said the record, which features his group, the Lt. Dan Band, will be released soon, with proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation per Mac’s request.

“Thank you, Mac. You did it,” he wrote.

Sinise said his son “was a man who loved his Catholic faith, and there is no doubt that his strong faith sustained him through the awful 5 ½ year battle with this crippling Chordoma cancer.”

“We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend … and we will miss you and love you for eternity,” he wrote.

Sinise signed the statement as the “Proud father of Mac Sinise.”

Mac Sinise graduated from the University of Southern California Thorton School of Music.

He was a passionate composer, drummer and songwriter, his father wrote.

