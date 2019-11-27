SECTIONS
Actor Godfrey Gao Dead at Age 35 After Collapsing on Set of Reality Television Show

By Kim Davis
Published November 27, 2019 at 10:17am
Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao has died after collapsing Wednesday during the filming of a reality television show in China.

Gao, 35, had been a guest participant on the television show “Chase Me,” in which teams compete in various obstacle course situations to win a race.

According to the BBC, Gao collapsed while running and later passed away at the hospital.

“Guest participant Godfrey suddenly collapsed to the ground while running. The programme’s on-site paramedics began lifesaving measures immediately and urgently transported him to the hospital,” the show’s management said in a statement.

“After two hours of all-out efforts to save him, the hospital [said] he had suffered a sudden cardiac death.”

JetStar Entertainment, which represented Gao, confirmed the actor’s death in a statement posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept,” read the statement, according to a translation from fashion news site WWD.

“Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements,” the statement concluded.

According to WWD, Gao was born in Taiwan and raised in Vancouver. He rose to prominence in 2011, when he became the first Asian model to be cast by Louis Vuitton for an advertising campaign.

In 2013, Gao appeared in the Hollywood production, “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.” He also appeared in “The Jade Pendant” in 2017.

He was popular in China for his roles in the film “Shanghai Fortress” and the well-known television drama “Remembering Lichuan.”

According to the BBC, “Chase Me” is designed to challenge and push contestants to their physical limits, and only those in top physical condition are selected for the show.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gao’s family during this difficult time.

