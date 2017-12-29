The Western Journal

Actor Goes to Disney World’s ‘Hall Of Presidents’ to Scream at a Robot Version of Trump

By Chris Agee
December 29, 2017 at 11:10am

Sketch comedian Jay Malsky earned some attention this week for a stunt he recorded on a ride ride at Walt Disney World.

The actor, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, was at the theme park’s Hall of Presidents exhibit this week and shared the experience on Twitter. In what he labeled a protest, he repeatedly shouted “Lock him up!” throughout the newly added portion of the program that included audio from Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

He wrote that he took the opportunity because he believed he’d “never get this close in real life” to the target of his demonstration.

The video appeared to reveal the consternation of other park guests throughout the disruptive outburst.

As Hot Air reported, it also drew considerable backlash on Twitter.

A number of users, including some prominent conservatives, responded to his protest with their own criticism.

One user called the stunt “awful” and expressed a concern common among commenters.

“I can’t imagine how scared and confused some of those children were,” the post read.

Malsky responded by attacking Trump’s views on several key issues.

He compared the fear of the children who heard his protest to the children “being taken away from their parents” because of what he called Trump’s “inhumane immigration policies.”

The analogy continued, including “a trans kid who fears getting murdered for being who they are” and “a sick child who has just lost access to healthcare.”

His line of defense was echoed by supporters who provided their own examples of people they believed were “scared” because of Trump’s behavior or policies.

Walt Disney World’s addition of an animatronic Trump to its Hall of Presidents earlier this month attracted media attention for the theme park while apparently giving Malsky a proxy for his rage against the actual president.

BizPac Review reported that he expressed a desire to kill the robot in a now-deleted tweet.

“Mmmmmmk,” he wrote in the caption of an image of the Trump figure. “Are we allowed to say we want to murder this?”

He also solicited advice on Twitter prior to his trip regarding how he should demonstrate while visiting the attraction.

While that tweet initially received some support with several users offering suggestions of what he should throw at Trump’s representation in the Hall of Presidents, it has since been inundated with responses made in light of the subsequent video.

“In retrospect, it’s too bad no one gave you a better suggestion than ‘the only remaining scrap of your dignity,'” one user wrote.

