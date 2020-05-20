Hagen Mills, a 29-year-old actor who has played small roles in television shows, allegedly turned a gun on himself on May 19.

While he lived in Hollywood at times, he still had a home in Mayfield, Kentucky, which is where he was at the time of the shooting.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, he also shot his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Erica Price, in the chest and arm before shooting himself. Thankfully Price did not die, and according to TMZ, is in stable condition.

“Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence on South 10th Street in Mayfield,” police shared May 20 on Facebook.

TRENDING: Video Shows Juan Williams Get Blown Out of the Water by Greg Gutfeld with Epic Fact Check

“When Officers arrived, they were met outside the residence by Erica Price, age 34 of Mayfield, with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price was able to tell Officers that the gunman, Hagen Mills, age 29 of Mayfield, was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself.

“Price was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is listed in stable condition. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through investigation, it was learned that Price’s mother and young daughter, whom she shared in common with Mills, were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home.

“When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself. Price’s mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident.”

According to information obtained by Heavy through the Graves County Jail website, Mills had been arrested in March on kidnapping, wanton endangerment, rape and sodomy charges.

The West Kentucky Star reported he was in jail until Monday, when he bonded out — the day before the shooting.

RELATED: Former Miss Universe Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead at 23

Mills appeared in shows like “Baskets” and the documentary “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified,” and his acting career began in 2011.

The young actor’s funeral will be handled by the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.