Actor Harry Hains Dead at Age 27

By Kim Davis
Published January 10, 2020 at 11:58am
Australian actor Harry Hains, known for his role in “American Horror Story,” has died at age 27, according to his mother, actress Jane Badler.

Badler, best known for her work on NBC’s science fiction mini-series “V” between 1983 and 1985, broke the news on Instagram, writing a heartbreaking tribute to her young son.

“On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler wrote, including a string of photos of Hains.

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life.”

According to People, Hains had plans to attend pre-med school in Australia but ended up in Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling.

From there, he expanded his career into music, poetry and acting.

Hains acted in one episode of the fifth season of “American Horror Story” and appeared in the television series “Sneaky Pete” and “The OA.”

In 2015, he starred in a drama called “The Surface.”

In addition to his acting and modeling work, Hains entered the music industry under the name ANTIBOY, according to NBC News.

Family and friends expressed condolences to Badler on social media, including actor John Stamos, who wrote that he would never forget her son.

“Jane, I’m heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I’ve ever met,” Stamos wrote. “His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful.”

“In the song ‘Starry, Starry Night, Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. – “This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you” I’m so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John.'”

Hains will be remembered during a service in Los Angeles on Sunday, his mother wrote.

In addition to Badler, Hains is survived by his father, Stephen Hains, and 28-year-old brother, Sam Hains.

Our condolences go out to his family during such a sad time.

