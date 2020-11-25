Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Actor Hits Back After He Comes Under Fire for Helping Bail Out Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse jail mugAntioch Police Department via APKyle Rittenhouse is seen Aug. 26 after his arrest in Antioch, Illinois, in the deaths of two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

By Jack Davis
Published November 25, 2020 at 9:28am
P Share Print

Despite abuse flying his way on social media, actor Ricky Schroder said Tuesday that he is proud to have helped bail Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail.

Rittenhouse faces two counts of murder and other charges stemming from a chaotic night when rioting filled the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The 17-year-old posted his $2 million bail last week. Prior to that, Rittenhouse had been confined in the Kenosha County Jail.

Lin Wood, who has helped organize a defense for Rittenhouse, included a photo of Schroder in a tweet last week after Rittenhouse was freed. Wood said MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell contributed to the fund to defend and release Rittenhouse, as did numerous other individuals.

TRENDING: Prominent Democrats Caught Breaking COVID Rules at Large Birthday Party

Waves of anger and hatred soon washed over Schroder, with people on social media calling him a “white supremacist,” a “racist” and a “Nazi loving POS.”

It got to the point where he huddled with law enforcement to weigh whether any might be potential threats on his life, according to TMZ.

“When people talk about coming to my home is when they get my attention,” the actor said in an interview with the New York Post.

Do you think Kyle Rittenhouse is guilty of murder?

The TMZ report said Schreder put up $150,000 toward Rittenhouse’s bail. He told the Post his contribution was in the “hundreds of thousands” of dollars.

Schroder, best known for starring as a child in “Silver Spoons” and his adult roles in “NYPD Blue” and “Lonesome Dove,” said he is investing in the cause of freedom by helping Rittenhouse.

“It made me mad,” he told the Post. “This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should’ve done, and that’s get a kid out of jail that doesn’t deserve to be there.”

“He wasn’t there to stop the protests,” Schroder said. “He was there to defend property from chaos.”

The actor said he knows all about trial by media from a 2019 incident in which he was accused of punching his girlfriend in a case where charges were later dropped.

RELATED: Fired Police Officer Charged with Homicide 3 Years After Shooting Man Suspected of Carjacking

“It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I’m not a woman beater,” Schroder said. “I was tried and convicted in the court of the media.

“But you have to understand, that’s only my reputation that was being destroyed,” he continued. “This was Kyle’s life being destroyed. This is his freedom at risk. It infuriated me to see an innocent 17-year-old young man being tried and found guilty before trial.”

Schroder said his donation to the bail fund was only a first step.

“I’m in this in the long haul for this kid, until his name’s cleared,” he said. “This is a clear case of self-defense.”

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have said he acted in self-defense.

The 17-year-old has said he was in Kenosha the night of the riots to defend private property and to offer aid to those injured during the violence.

“After Kyle finished his work that day as a community lifeguard in Kenosha, he wanted to help clean up some of the damage, so he and a friend went to the local public high school to remove graffiti by rioters,” his attorneys from the law firm of Pierce Bainbridge said in a statement published by Spectrum News.

“Later in the day, they received information about a call for help from a local business owner, whose downtown Kenosha auto dealership was largely destroyed by mob violence. The business owner needed help to protect what he had left of his life’s work, including two nearby mechanic’s shops.

“Kyle and a friend armed themselves with rifles due to the deadly violence gripping Kenosha and many other American cities, and headed to the business premises. The weapons were in Wisconsin and never crossed state lines.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Men with Cooking Gear at Yellowstone in Hot Water After Authorities Discover What Was Being Done
17-Year-Old Deaf, Partially Blind Dog Helped Save Toddler Lost Overnight
Woman Who Stole Pro-Life Sign Sees Instant Justice as Cop Reveals He Saw the Whole Thing
Ever See a 'Bent' Tree in the Woods? Here's What It Could Be Marking
Former Secret Service Officer Comes Forward, Reveals Barbara Bush's Last Request to Him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×