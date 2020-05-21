Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had her personal insult of President Donald Trump handed back to her on a Twitter platter this week.

But she shouldn’t really be surprised — she tried to beat Trump at his own game, and failed badly.

In an interview on Monday with CNN, she described the president as “morbidly obese” while discussing his use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Actor James Woods responded on Twitter with a picture of the speaker and two words that said it all: “Morbidly corrupt…”

TRENDING: While Celebrities Tell Americans 'We're All in This Together,' Pat Sajak Has a Different Message

That drop-the-mic moment proves that leftist liberals are not effective when they try to keep up with Trump in the nickname game.

Trump has an innate ability to make his opposition want to imitate him. They can try, but it never seems to work out very well.

Pelosi tried to upstage Trump in the moments following February’s State of the Union speech when she ripped up her official copy of the transcript on live television. Her tempter tantrum backfired.

Do you think Nancy Pelosi is "morbidly corrupt?" Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5471 Votes) 0% (24 Votes)

And now, former Vice President Joe Biden has made an attempt to jump into the nickname game himself.

He labeled Trump as “President Tweety” in a feeble attempt to poke fun at the president’s tweets. Trump, after all, is well known for his around-the-clock Twitter posts.

Biden’s puny endeavor to brand the president failed to gain traction and was a dud out of the gate.

Is this what he has been doing while hunkered down in his basement? Trying to come up with a nickname for Trump?

The only play it received was ridicule on social media:

RELATED: Conan O'Brien Mocks Jesus and Trump in Unfunny Easter Joke, James Woods Fires Back

People not named Trump should really stop playing the nickname game. No one seems very good at it and it’s embarrassing. https://t.co/PLXehqlHeI — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 19, 2020

When Trump hands down a nickname, it sticks.

When the opposition tries to counter, they are rarely able to do so in an effective way.

The given nickname for Biden from Trump is “Sleepy Joe.”

And no one will ever forget the “Crooked Hillary” nickname he awarded to his Democratic opponent in 2016, Hillary Clinton.

Trump is known to bestow unfavorable nicknames on Republicans too.

During the 2016 GOP primaries, he tagged former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush “Low Energy Jeb” and let everyone know his thoughts about “Lyin’ Ted Cruz.”

The lessons learned from those who try to characterize Trump with a nickname or a personal insult is that when you try to hit back, he always counter-punches harder.

Leftist Democrats have never been effective when it comes to keeping up with Trump after he slams them on Twitter, during a rally or in some other public fashion.

Sometimes others volunteer to come to his defense.

In this case, Woods fired two little words at Pelosi heard around the world. She did not counter because she can’t.

Woods knew that in the battle of wits, he faced an unarmed opponent.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.