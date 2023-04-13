Parler Share
Actor Jamie Foxx Suffers 'Medical Emergency,' Family Rushes to Hospital: Report

 By George C. Upper III  April 13, 2023 at 7:16am
Actress Corrine Foxx shared on social media Wednesday evening that her father, Jamie Foxx, had been rushed to the hospital due to a “medical complication” that apparently had occurred the day before.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Details about Foxx’s condition were still sparse Thursday morning, but what news there was seemed positive.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” Corrine Foxx concluded. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Entertainment outlet TMZ cited unnamed “[s]ources with direct knowledge” who told the outlet that the “medical emergency” Jamie Foxx suffered triggered out-of-town family members to go to the hospital.

“Jamie Foxx suffered a ‘medical emergency’ Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital,” TMZ reported. “We’re told his condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family — some of whom were not in town — came to the hospital.”

On the positive side, however, one source reportedly said, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

People reported that it had reached out to Foxx’s representative but had not received a response.

CNN received a response, but it added no new information: “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted,” Foxx’s spokesman said in an email.

Jamie Foxx, 55, has been working on “Back in Action,” a Netflix film also starring Cameron Diaz, who worked with Foxx in the 2014 remake of “Annie,” People said.

“Back in Action” was to be the first film starring Diaz since “Annie,” People reported, and Foxx had been “instrumental” in getting Diaz to agree to make the film.

“When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it,” an unnamed source told People.

According to The Sun, however, filming has been plagued with difficulties, leading to speculation that Diaz’s return to the film industry might be short-lived.

“She hates drama and confrontation,” a source told The Sun. “This is why she retired in the first place.”

