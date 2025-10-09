Actor Jeff Bridges Hits Immigration Enforcement Officers in Jimmy Kimmel Interview: 'Get ICE Off Our Streets'

Jeff Bridges joined Jimmy Kimmel in trashing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Tuesday night.

“I feel like we are in such a troubled time,” Kimmel said as he set the stage for another round of late-night virtue signaling on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“People are getting crazier every day,” he added, before asking his guest to share some “wisdom.”

Bridges obliged and slipped into the persona of “The Dude” from 1998’s “The Big Lebowski” after putting on a cardigan and a pair of sunglasses.

“Yeah, The Dude here. So … yeah, man, can we just all calm the f*** down?” he said.

He went on to complain about “wars,” “fighting,” and “canceling,” calling on everyone to “tone it down.”

“We’re like at, what? A nine? We oughta be at zero, you know? Or zero and a half, at max,” the 75-year-old added.

Then, while still in character, Bridges suddenly turned political.

“ICE!” he declared, before sneering, “Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages.”

He took a sip of the signature White Russian drink from “Lebowski” and smirked.

“This aggression will not stand, huh? Right?” he said.

Kimmel, of course, ate it all up.

But the irony isn’t lost on anyone who has been paying attention.

Bridges urged Americans to “calm down” on the same show that just returned from a hiatus after Kimmel spread a false claim that a conservative had assassinated Charlie Kirk.

So when Bridges calls for “zero and a half aggression,” it rings hollow.

Outside his Hollywood bubble, Americans are living with the very realities ICE confronts every day.

Those are realities like human trafficking, fentanyl overdoses, and violent murders committed by illegal immigrants.

These are not punchlines. They are tragedies.

For a man who’s made a fortune portraying rugged heroes and moral wanderers, Bridges’ jab at ICE shows he’s detached from the world he pretends to represent.

“The Dude” abides on film, but Jeff Bridges, like too many in Hollywood, mocks the people who actually bear the cost of the chaos he can afford to dismiss.

Bridges and his Hollywood ilk live in a bubble funded by ordinary Americans who escape to the movies to escape actual problems — problems like crime.

