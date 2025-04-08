Actor John Stamos Fires Back at Critics Slamming Him for Appearing at Mar-a-Lago Event

Cancel culture knows no limits.

Over the weekend, 61-year-old actor John Stamos, best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis in the long-running 1980s and ’90s sitcom “Full House,” emceed a charity event for nurses held at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which, as one could imagine, incurred the wrath of self-righteous Trump haters on social media who demand purity tests even of reliable left-wing actors like Stamos.

Monday on the social media platform Instagram, Stamos refused to apologize.

John Stamos speaking at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home this weekend pic.twitter.com/Ci69mb81jd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala – an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” the actor wrote. “This nonpartisan event supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c) (3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

Stamos then rejected the cancel culture premise, or at least its application to him.

“Supporting nurses isn’t political – it’s essential,” the actor added. “These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day. I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

Finally, Stamos demonstrated his continued liberal bona fides.

“My values and political views remain unchanged,” he concluded before requesting “if you don’t donate to Palm Beach Ray of Hope, then please consider donating to:” and then adding a link to the Trump-hating nonprofit Democracy Forward at the bottom of the Instagram post.

Needless to say, Stamos’ message hardly qualified as an endorsement of Trump.

Neither, however, did it read as an apology. And that must have driven the Trump-hating, cancel culture-loving, authoritarian leftist maniacs crazy.

“John Stamos at Mar-a-Lago? Disappointing. Uncle Jesse would never. Time to cancel Full House reruns, can’t watch without thinking of this betrayal. What’s next, DJ Tanner at a MAGA rally? Gross,” one “progressive” user wrote Sunday on the social media platform X.

John Stamos at Mar-a-Lago? Disappointing. Uncle Jesse would never. Time to cancel Full House reruns, can’t watch without thinking of this betrayal. What’s next, DJ Tanner at a MAGA rally? Gross. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 6, 2025

Meanwhile, another unhinged X user accused Stamos of going full MAGA.

“@JohnStamos Wow. So very sad to learn he’s gone over to the ‘dark side’ & joined the MAGA Cult. WHY John?” the user wrote.

@JohnStamos Wow. So very sad to learn he’s gone over to the “dark side” & joined the MAGA Cult. 😔 WHY John? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 💙BlueArizonan🌵🇺🇦🟦🟧 (@cathykazhome) April 6, 2025

Of course, stories like this can produce mixed feelings.

On one hand, Stamos deserves credit for not bowing to the cancel culture mob.

On the other hand, by continuing to support Trump-hating organizations, the actor proved that he, like some other liberal celebrities, cannot see the forest for the trees. He seems not to recognize, for instance, that the Democrats he supports bear sole responsibility for the perpetuation of cancel culture.

Either way, the Trump-hating mob once again proved that it cannot suspend its irrational animus, even for a charity event.

