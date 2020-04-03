Actor Logan Williams Dead at Age 16

Actor Logan Williams, who starred as a young Barry Allen in “The Flash,” died Thursday at age 16.

No cause of death was given, according to the New York Post.

Actor Grant Gustin, who starred in the show, expressed his emotions in an Instagram post.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. … I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” he wrote.

“My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

The Tri-City News, a newspaper covering Coquitlam, British Columbia, where Williams grew up, quoted his mother, Marlyse Williams, as saying she was “absolutely devastated” by his death.

She said the social distancing restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus caused even more anguish for the family.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said.

John Wesley Shipp, who played the character of Barry Allen when CBS made a version of the show in the 1990s and played Barry’s father Henry in the newer series, shared his condolences on Twitter.

“He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story,” Shipp wrote. “Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Others also mourned the young actor’s death.

My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! 😭. Proud to play older brother Dude. We had so much on set #wcth #Hearties. Loved hanging out with out you. In set. You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom., #rip #myles # pic.twitter.com/H8xIeF8PtB — Mitchell Kummen (@MKummen) April 3, 2020

It is with the saddest of heart that I learned my When Calls The Heart brother Logan Williams passed away yesterday. He was a fun, intelligent leader and sweet young man about to turn 17 this month. My family and I will miss him and our love and thought… https://t.co/DjtJu60z6I pic.twitter.com/1GniOgsy0z — Gracyn Shinyei (@GracynGirl) April 3, 2020

Erin Krakow, who worked with Williams in the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart,” said she was heartbroken by the news.

Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

I hope you’ll join me in sending virtual love & support to Logan’s family & friends during this very painful time. 💔#Hearties pic.twitter.com/Tqci43g7mv — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him,” she tweeted.

