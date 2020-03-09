Nicholas Tucci, an actor known for his work in television and films such as “You’re Next” and “Channel Zero,” died Tuesday. He was 38.

Tucci’s father, Alexander Tucci, announced the sad news of his son’s death on social media, writing that Nick died in New Haven, Connecticut.

According to USA Today, Tucci’s representative Wayne Scherzer confirmed the actor’s death.

Born in 1981, Tucci grew up in Connecticut and attended Yale University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in theater.

He particularly enjoyed playing characters in the horror and thriller genre and appeared in films such as “Undocumented,” (2010) “Faults” (2014) and “Long Lost” (2018).

TRENDING: Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at Age 38

Tucci’s father revealed that the young actor chose to keep his health and wellness matters private in order to enjoy his acting career for as long as possible.

Alexander Tucci did not disclose his son’s specific diagnosis or cause of death but did reveal that Tucci died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven.

“Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much,” Alexander Tucci wrote.

“To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities…thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick,” Alexander continued.

“To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage…thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all…thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

Rip dear, sweet friend Nicholas Tucci. I was lucky to work w/ him twice on YOU’RE NEXT & CHANNEL ZERO. He is gone way too soon but his mark on the genre and our hearts will never be forgotten. Chilling in UNDOCUMENTED, MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND and funny in LONG LOST and more…XX pic.twitter.com/uti2AbQiBS — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 6, 2020

RELATED: '7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at Age 21

Many of Tucci’s acting credits are from 2006 to 2020, with three films, “Ten Minutes to Midnight,” “Come Home,” and “Ballad of a Hustler,” currently in post-production according to Cinema Blend.

Tucci’s friends and co-stars took to social media to express their condolences and remember the friend they had worked alongside for years.

In a separate Facebook post, Alexander Tucci said that memorial arrangements are pending and thanked his son’s friends and supporters for the outpouring of love in light of Nicholas’ death.

“Your kind words have provided us with great comfort, and we are proud and gratified to know that Nick meant so much to so many,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.